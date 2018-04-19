search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

NASA may soon identify 2,400 alien planets

ANI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 8:04 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 8:04 am IST
NASA has identified 2,400 alien planets orbiting faraway stars in different solar systems.
The new discovery includes planets that are not optimum to know about the lives on the other planets.
 The new discovery includes planets that are not optimum to know about the lives on the other planets.

NASA's planet-finder has helped to identify 2,400 alien planets orbiting faraway stars in different solar systems.

As reported by the ABC News, the new discovery includes planets that are not optimum to know about the lives on the other planets as they are far too away to be easily studied by ground-based telescopes for hints of life but they will still change the entire viewpoint towards the universe.

 

"It's changed our view of planets, it's changed our view of our solar system and how common exoplanets are out there," ABC quoted Brad Tucker of the Australian National University as saying.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) was launched today from Cape Canaveral aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite is said to be a discovery machine through which a large number of exoplanets are expected to be discovered.

The minibus-sized craft is equipped with four wide-field cameras that can see in the near-infrared spectrum, looking for dips in light as planets pass in front of their stars.

Further, the spacecraft will move comes within 100,000 km of Earth and be able to look at 170,000 stars. It is expected that 20,000 planets of all sizes ranging from Jupiter-sized planets to planets the size of Earth or even the size of Mars could be found.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: nasa, space, planet, alien




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dogs cannot predict earthquake, says new study

Study suggests series of questions that researchers should use in analysing the evidence that abnormal animal behaviour predicts earthquakes.
 

Check out Xiaomi Mi 6X /Mi A2 in an official promo video: All you need to know

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Humanity's first flight to Sun set to launch in July: NASA

The spacecraft was flown by the US Air Force to Florida, where it will continue testing, and eventually undergo final assembly and mating to the third stage of the Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle.

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

Meet Icarus — the farthest star sitting halfway across the universe

Because its light has taken so long to reach Earth, looking at this star is like peering back in time to when the universe was less than a third of its current age. (Photo: NASA)

NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout

This photo available by NASA shows technicians with the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). (Photo: AP)

Robot dog lends a helping paw to dementia sufferers

Though Biscuit may ultimately be nothing more than a collection of plastic, wiring and sensors wrapped in synthetic fur, residents still have an emotional reaction to him. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham