search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

Mars on Earth: Israeli scientists perform mock Martian missions in desert

REUTERS
Published Feb 19, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 8:26 am IST
The participants were investigating various fields relevant to a future Mars mission.
The experiment was held near the isolated Israeli township of Mitzpe Ramon, whose surroundings resemble the Martian environment in its geology, aridity, appearance and desolation. (Photo: D-MARS Twitter)
 The experiment was held near the isolated Israeli township of Mitzpe Ramon, whose surroundings resemble the Martian environment in its geology, aridity, appearance and desolation. (Photo: D-MARS Twitter)

A team of six Israeli researchers on Sunday ended a four-day Mars habitat experiment in Israel’s Negev desert where they simulated living conditions on the Red Planet, Israel’s Science and Technology Ministry said.

The experiment was held near the isolated Israeli township of Mitzpe Ramon, whose surroundings resemble the Martian environment in its geology, aridity, appearance and desolation, the ministry said.

 

The participants were investigating various fields relevant to a future Mars mission, including satellite communications, the psychological affects of isolation, radiation measurements and searching for life signs in soil.

Participant Guy Ron, a nuclear physics professor from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, said the project was not only intended to look for new approaches in designing a future mission to the Red Planet but to increase public interest.

“D-Mars is half about the research, and the other half is about the outreach. A major part of this project is getting public interest and getting students interested in space,” he said.

The “D-Mars” project was being held in Israel for the first time in cooperation with the Israel Space Agency. It is one of a number of Mars simulation projects taking place worldwide.

Tags: space missions, mars, israel




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabu is mad at Ajay Devgn and it has got to do with her current relationship status

Tabu and Ajay Devgn's last collaboration 'Golmaal Again' was a blockbuster at the box office.
 

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

Neil Basu, currently Metropolitan police deputy assistant commissioner and Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, is tipped to take over one of the British policing’s toughest jobs. (Representational Image)
 

Guided without guardians: Saudi women can now own biz without male consent

Under Saudi Arabia's guardianship system, women are required to present proof of permission from a male ‘guardian’ - normally the husband, father or brother - to do any government paperwork, travel or enrol in classes. (Representational Image)
 

Man rescued after spending over 3 days in sewers, and all he wants is a cigarette

48-year-old David Miller was on the way to the pharmacy to collect a prescription when he fell. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Bhuvneshwar's five-for leads India to 28-run win

The India pacer claimed his first five-wicket haul in the shortest format to make sure his side ended up on the winning side. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Russian cargo ship docks at International Space Station

There are six astronauts aboard the space station. (Photo: AP)

SpaceX gets US regulator to back satellite internet plan

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said satellite internet service shows great promise.

US wants to privatise International Space Station

The United States has already spent some USD 100 billion to launch, operate and support the orbital station.

Asteroid coming close Friday: Don’t worry, we’re safe

On February 6, an asteroid passed within 114,000 miles (184,000 kilometres), slightly more than halfway to the moon. (Photo: NASA)

NASA planning to test deep space atomic clock

In deep space, accurate timekeeping is vital to navigation, but not all spacecraft have precise timepieces aboard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham