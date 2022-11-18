  
Science 18 Nov 2022 Earth now weighs six ...
Science

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 18, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 12:54 am IST
It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)

PARIS: Say hello to ronnagrams and quettametres: International scientists gathered in France voted on Friday for new metric prefixes to express the world's largest and smallest measurements, prompted by an ever-growing amount of data.

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system.

Joining the ranks of well-known prefixes like kilo and milli are ronna and quetta for the largest numbers -- and ronto and quecto for the smallest.

The change was voted on by scientists and government representatives from across the world attending the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures, which governs the SI and meets roughly every four years at Versailles Palace, west of Paris.

The UK's National Physical Laboratory, which led the push for the new prefixes, confirmed that the resolution had passed in a statement.

The prefixes make it easier to express large amounts -- for example, always referring to a kilometre as 1,000 metres or a millimetre as one thousandth of a metre would quickly become cumbersome.

Since the SI was established in 1960, scientific need has led to a growing number of prefixes. The last time was in 1991, when chemists wanting to express vast molecular quantities spurred the addition of zetta and yotta.

A yottametre is a one followed by 24 zeroes.

But even the mighty yotta is not enough to handle the world's voracious appetite for data, according to Richard Brown, the head of metrology at the UK's National Physical Laboratory.

"In terms of expressing data in yottabytes, which is the highest prefix currently, we're very close to the limit," Brown told AFP.

"At the bottom end, it makes sense to have a symmetrical expansion, which is useful for quantum science, particle physics -- when you're measuring really, really small things."

New weight of the world

The new prefixes can simplify how we talk about some pretty big objects.

"If we think about mass, instead of distance, the Earth weighs approximately six ronnagrams," which is a six followed by 27 zeroes, Brown said.

"Jupiter, that's about two quettagrams," he added -- a two followed by 30 zeros.

Brown said he had the idea for the update when he saw media reports using unsanctioned prefixes for data storage such as brontobytes and hellabytes. Google in particular has been using hella for bytes since 2010.

"Those were terms that were unofficially in circulation, so it was clear that the SI had to do something," he said.

However metric prefixes need to be shortened to just their first letter -- and B and H were already taken, ruling out bronto and hella.

"The only letters that were not used for other units or other symbols were R and Q," Brown said.

Convention dictates that the larger prefixes end in an A, and the smaller ones in an O.

And "the middle of the words are very, very loosely based on the Greek and Latin for nine and 10," Brown said.

The new prefixes should "future proof the system" and satisfy the world's need for higher numbers -- at least for the next 20 to 25 years, he added.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: earth, system of units
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris


Latest From Science

Artist's concept of NASA's Webb Space Telescope — NASA

Webb Space Telescope spots early galaxies hidden from Hubble

The policy brief Oceans-Climate Interface: Implications for Global Commons based Climate Action' was launched at a session on Climate Action (Photo: Twitter)

TERI Policy Brief Launched at COP27, Says Oceans Critical to Climate Action

A file of NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center(Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Nasa's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)

Hyderabad-based startup to launch India's first private rocket between Nov 12-16

The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh' (the beginning), will carry three customer payloads and is set for launch from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. (Photo: Twitter)

Young neuroscientist Maitreyee makes India proud

Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer (Image credit: /www.imperial.ac.uk)

Study finds why some COVID cases are more critical than others:

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nasa's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

A file of NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center(Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->