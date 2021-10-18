Science 18 Oct 2021 Mix-and-match vaccin ...
Science

Mix-and-match vaccines highly effective against COVID-19: Lancet study

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Past studies have demonstrated that mix-and-match vaccine schedules generate a robust immune response
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

London: People who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine shot had a lower risk of infection compared to those immunised with both doses of the AstraZeneca preventive, according to a nationwide study in Sweden.

Since the use of AstraZeneca's vector-based vaccine against COVID-19 was halted for people younger than 65 years of age due to safety concerns, all individuals in Sweden who had already received their first dose of this vaccine were recommended an mRNA vaccine as their second dose.

 

"Having received any of the approved vaccines is better compared to no vaccine, and two doses are better than one," said Peter Nordstrom, a professor at Umea University, Sweden.

"However, our study shows a greater risk reduction for people who received an mRNA vaccine after having received a first dose of a vector-based, as compared to people having received the vector-based vaccine for both doses," Nordstrom said.

The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe journal on Monday, is based on nationwide registry data from the Public Health Agency of Sweden, the National Board of Health and Welfare, and Statistics Sweden.

 

In the main analysis, about 700,000 individuals were included.

During a 2.5-month average follow-up period after the second dose, the study showed a 67 per cent lower risk of infection for the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine shots.

There was a 79 per cent lower risk of infection for AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccine shots, compared to unvaccinated individuals, the researchers said.

For people having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India, the risk reduction was 50, they said.

These risk estimates were observed after accounting for differences regarding date of vaccination, age of the participants, socioeconomic status, and other risk factors for COVID-19.

 

The researchers noted that the study estimates of effectiveness apply to infection with the Delta variant, which was dominating the confirmed cases during the follow-up period.

"The results of the study may have implications for vaccination strategies in different countries," said Marcel Ballin, doctoral student at Umea University, and co-author of the study.

"The World Health Organization has stated that despite the promising results from previous studies regarding immune response from mix-and-match vaccination, there is a need for larger studies to investigate their safety and effectiveness against clinical outcomes. Here we now have one such study," Ballin said.

 

There was a very low incidence of adverse thromboembolic events, or formation of blood clots in blood vessels, for all vaccine schedules, according to the researchers.

The number of COVID-19 cases severe enough to result in inpatient hospitalisation was too low for the researchers to be able to calculate the effectiveness against this outcome.

Past studies have demonstrated that mix-and-match vaccine schedules generate a robust immune response.

However, it has been unclear to which extent these schedules may reduce the risk of clinical infection, the researchers said, adding that their study aimed to fill that knowledge gap.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: covid vaccine
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From Science

The genetic material putting the tribal populations at higher risk of Covid infection is present due to their system of descent from the same ancestors, via marriages. (PTI file photo)

Tribal population more susceptible to Covid19 due to special genes

The Nobel panel said List and MacMillan in 2000 independently developed a new way of catalysis. (AP File)

Nobel Prize in chemistry honours pair for new way to make molecules

The longest lasting tool-making tradition in prehistory is known as the Acheulean. (Photo: MET Museum)

India hosted youngest populations of 'Acheulean' human ancestors: Study

US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems. (Photo:AP)

Nobel Physics Prize honours climate work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

New Covid variant, C.1.2, may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study

The study found consistent increases in the number of C.1.2 genomes in South Africa each month. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. (Photo:AFP)

First uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan programme not possible in December: ISRO

According to sources in the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency, under the Department of Space, delivery of hardware by the industry was hit due to the lockdown imposed in several States. (Representational image: PTI)

Old people more susceptible to Covid variants, even if vaccinated, says study

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at the Cecilia Rivadeneira Foundation in Quito. (Photo: AFP)

Increased infectivity, ability to escape immunity drove Delta variant: Study

The B.1.617.2 or Delta variant was first observed in India in late 2020. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->