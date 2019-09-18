Bengaluru: Is it curtains for lander, 'Vikram,' ten days after it veered off course while descending for a soft landing on the Moon?

While a former Chairman of ISRO said chances of its revival are "much less" at this point of time, a tweet: "Thank you for standing by us. We will ntinue to keep going forward-propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world" set off speculation about unsuccessful attempts by Indian space scientists to establish communication with 'Vikram', and to deploy the six-wheeled robotic rover 'Pragyan.'

The former chairman said though the failure analysis committee (FAC) is yet to put its finger on why the touchdown was not soft, but hard and away from designated spot, resulting in loss of communication with ground stations, data available so far hinted at a software error or malfunctioning of some sensors connected to the on board computer, resulting in a faster-than-desired descent.

ISRO's spokesman, Mr Vivek Singh, said today's tweet was just to thank people for their support. "What's the confusion? It's a thank you tweet. Any updates on 'Vikram' will be posted on our website," Mr Singh added. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) is scheduled to beam images of 'Vikram' tonight to help Indian space scientists to get an idea of thestatus of 'Vikram' and thus support their efforts to establish communication with the lander.

