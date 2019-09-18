Science 18 Sep 2019 Curtains for Lander ...
Science

Curtains for Lander Vikram?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 1:21 am IST
The former chairman said though the failure analysis committee (FAC) is yet to put its finger on why the touchdown was not soft.
ISRO's spokesman, Mr Vivek Singh, said today's tweet was just to thank people for their support.
 ISRO's spokesman, Mr Vivek Singh, said today's tweet was just to thank people for their support.

Bengaluru: Is it curtains for lander, 'Vikram,' ten days after it veered off course while descending for a soft landing on the Moon?

While a former Chairman of ISRO said chances of its revival are "much less" at this point of time, a tweet: "Thank you for standing by us. We will ntinue to keep going forward-propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world" set off speculation about unsuccessful attempts by Indian space scientists to establish communication with 'Vikram', and to deploy the six-wheeled robotic rover 'Pragyan.'

 

The former chairman said though the failure analysis committee (FAC) is yet to put its finger on why the touchdown was not soft, but hard and away from designated spot, resulting in loss of communication with ground stations, data available so far hinted at a software error or malfunctioning of some sensors connected to the on board computer, resulting in a faster-than-desired descent.

ISRO's spokesman, Mr Vivek Singh, said today's tweet was just to thank people for their support. "What's the confusion? It's a thank you tweet. Any updates on 'Vikram' will be posted on our website," Mr Singh added. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) is scheduled to beam images of 'Vikram' tonight to help Indian space scientists to get an idea of thestatus of 'Vikram' and thus support their efforts to establish communication with the lander.   

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: isro
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Science

The phenomena -- recently named Dyakonov-Voigt waves -- could have a range of useful applications (Photo: Representational image/ ANI)

Old theories of 19th century scientist aid new light wave discovery

The group hasn't studied more complicated surfaces like airplanes yet, but they think it's an obvious future step. (Photo: ANI)

Now you can defrost surfaces in seconds!

The research, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, explained low levels of precious metals in earlier measurements in 2006 and added insight into Moon’s composition.

Precious metals likely below Moon surface

(Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Smartphone radiation doesn't have negative health effects, says study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

'Want to hear from you': PM asks suggestion from people for ‘Howdy, Modi’ speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Now you can defrost surfaces in seconds!

The group hasn't studied more complicated surfaces like airplanes yet, but they think it's an obvious future step. (Photo: ANI)

A new experiment can help police catch criminals: Study

The findings were published in the Journal Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications. (Photo: Representational image)

Here's the reason for sharks' bright green hue in ocean depths

Researchers focused on two species of sharks -- the swell shark and the chain catshark. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

‘Formation of planets’ revealed by new space discovery

The star and its planet could provide valuable information on how planetary bodies form.

India to bring Russian rocket engines as part of its space programme

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham