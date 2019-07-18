Chandrayaan-2 may be launched after July 22

Isro has confirmed that the problem was observed on board the rocket and not the lunar orbiter Chandrayaan-2 or the lander, which implies the mission is not in jeopardy.

Nellore: Isro is planning to launch the aborted Chandrayaan-2 mission in the afternoon on July 22 or before the end of this month.

The organisation will finalise the launch after carrying out a series of checks on the launch vehicle GSLV-Mk III, presently at the second launch pad in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota, on Thursday.

Isro has confirmed that the problem was observed on board the rocket and not the lunar orbiter Chandrayaan-2 or the lander, which implies the mission is not in jeopardy.

As reported earlier, a gradual drop in the high-pressure helium bottles meant to operate the cryogenic upper stage valves caused Isro to abort the launch scheduled for 2.51 am on Monday.

Sources in Shar attributed the interruption to a helium tank leakage. Helium gas is used to operate valves for cooling rocket engines. They said the problem was minor and had been rectified.

According to Shar officials, Isro will conduct a full dress rehearsal on Friday and most likely launch the mission on July 22.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.