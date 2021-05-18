Science 18 May 2021 Stop Ayuvedic eye dr ...
Science

Stop Ayuvedic eye drops for Covid treatment, says JVV

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2021, 11:12 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 11:12 pm IST
Specialists opine govt can examine effectiveness of the medicine by allowing him to treat 20 critically ill patients with kin's permission
News
 News

NELLORE: Noted physician and Jana Vignana Vedika executive member Dr M.V. Ramanaiah has demanded that administering of free eye drops as Covid cure at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district be stopped forthwith. The doctor feared that people may otherwise lose their eyesight in case these drops are being made in unhygienic conditions.

Likewise, retired senior medical officer of Ayush department, Dr V. Ramakrishna Reddy of Ongole has called for extreme care while producing and administering eye drops.

 

Dr Ramanaiah underlined that there is no scientific evidence about the efficacy of medicines or eye drops being offered in Krishnapatnam by local Ayurveda doctor Bonigi Anandaiah to thousands of patients making a beeline to the village every day.

The doctor acknowledged that Anandaiah has been offering Ayurveda treatment to patients affected by brain stroke and victims of snake and scorpion bites.

However, he expressed surprise that he is now offering treatment for Coronavirus too free of cost.

“Though there is no danger with oral medicines, eye drops can damage the entire nervous system,” Dr. Ramanaiah cautioned.

 

He and retired senior Ayush medical officer, however, opined that government can examine the effectiveness of Anandaiah’s medicines by allowing him to treat 20 critically ill patients who are on ventilators after taking consent from the kin of ailing.

Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that administering Ayurvedic medicines through eyes, nose, under tongue and through anus is an age-old practice. He said any medicine applied through these four paths gives immediate results, explaining the reason behind critical Covid patients responding to eye drops at Krishnapatnam with sudden improvement in their oxygen levels.

 

The retired senior Ayush medical officer explained, “Applying medicine through eyes is known as Nethranjanam in Ayurveda. Medicines, such as Ananda Bhairavi, Muthyunjaya Rasam, Seethansa Rasam, and Prabhakaravati, are applied to eyes in the form of paste like Katuka (kajal). Such medicine would reach the brain in seconds and help people come out of even coma, unconsciousness and very high fever,” he explained.

Dr Ramakrishna Reddy said ingredients used by Anandaiah in his oral medicines are harmless. He, however, maintained that the state government should validate these medicines through lab tests before they are administered to general population.

 

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: jana vignana vedika, dr m.v. ramanaiah, free eye drops, covid cure, krishnapatnam village, nellore district, dr v. ramakrishna reddy, anandaiah
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Covid victims throng tiny village for miracle medicine in AP
Ayurveda Covid medicine given at Krishnapatnam under scanner

Latest From Science

There has been an unprecedented spur in the demand for plasma. (Photo: PTI)

Top medical experts welcome move to remove plasma therapy from COVID-19 treatment

COVAXIN is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country. (Photo: PTI)

COVAXIN effective against coronavirus strains found in India, UK

Treatment includes aggressive surgery and long term follow-up along with anti-fungal medications. Cost of such medicines runs into lakhs for prescribed quantity and duration. (Representational Photo: AP)

Steroids causing mucormycosis, with 40–60% mortality rate

Though there has been no official word from the state government yet on this emerging threat to lives of current and some recovered Coronavirus patients, mucormycosis – or Black Fungus infection – within this group of people is making some blind and taking lives of others. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Black Fungus time bomb ticking in Covid wake



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Change in sequence of gene can affect production of CYP2C9 protein in human liver

The eight new variants found in this study are also predicted to have similar effect on drug metabolism. — Representational image

Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India, intensify floods: Study

According to the research, a northward shift of the tropical rain belt over the eastern Africa and the Indian Ocean could result in

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight

In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)

Scientists decode how air conditioning spreads coronavirus aerosols

The scientists said there is a

Black Fungus time bomb ticking in Covid wake

Though there has been no official word from the state government yet on this emerging threat to lives of current and some recovered Coronavirus patients, mucormycosis – or Black Fungus infection – within this group of people is making some blind and taking lives of others. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham