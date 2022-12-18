Genome Valley gets animal resource unit

HYDERABAD: With the Centre promoting indigenous research across segments, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, India no longer needs to wait for five to 10 years for vaccines and medicines to reach its people, observed Union health minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya while inaugurating ICMR-national animal resource facility for biomedical research (NARFBR) at Genome Valley on Saturday.

"Many of the country’s scientists being associated with the world’s top

research institutes is proof of the tremendous talent pool that exists in

India. All that our brilliant minds need are perfect professional pushes and

Aatmanirbhar campaign is all about that," he added.

Calling India as the pharma capital of the world, Dr Mansukh said that

ethical clinical trials at ICMR-NARFBR have the potential to make India a

key global player in biomedical research in the 21st century and give fillip

to the nation’s health and welfare. He was hopeful that NARFBR will give a

boost to India’s Onehealth approach.

NARFBR is an apex facility which will facilitate ethical care and welfare of

laboratory animals during research. It will not just cater to ethical animal

studies but will also help in capacity building of new researchers. This

will ensure processes for pre-clinical testing of new drugs, vaccines and

diagnostics within the country along with quality assurance checks.

Labour minister C. Malla Reddy, was present on the occasion along with Dr

Ramchandra S.G., director NARFBR and Dr. Rajiv Bahl, director general of

ICMR.

