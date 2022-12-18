  
Science 17 Dec 2022 Genome Valley gets a ...
Science

Genome Valley gets animal resource unit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 8:05 am IST
Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates animal resource facility for biomedical research in city. (Photo by arrangement)
 Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates animal resource facility for biomedical research in city. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: With the Centre promoting indigenous research across segments, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, India no longer needs to wait for five to 10 years for vaccines and medicines to reach its people, observed Union health minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya while inaugurating ICMR-national animal resource facility for biomedical research (NARFBR) at Genome Valley on Saturday.

"Many of the country’s scientists being associated with the world’s top
research institutes is proof of the tremendous talent pool that exists in
India. All that our brilliant minds need are perfect professional pushes and
Aatmanirbhar campaign is all about that," he added.

Calling India as the pharma capital of the world, Dr Mansukh said that
ethical clinical trials at ICMR-NARFBR have the potential to make India a
key global player in biomedical research in the 21st century and give fillip
to the nation’s health and welfare. He was hopeful that NARFBR will give a
boost to India’s Onehealth approach.

NARFBR is an apex facility which will facilitate ethical care and welfare of
laboratory animals during research. It will not just cater to ethical animal
studies but will also help in capacity building of new researchers. This
will ensure processes for pre-clinical testing of new drugs, vaccines and
diagnostics within the country along with quality assurance checks.

Labour minister C. Malla Reddy, was present on the occasion along with Dr
Ramchandra S.G., director NARFBR and Dr. Rajiv Bahl, director general of
ICMR.

Caption: Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and state industries
minister C. Malla Reddy going around the newly inaugurated ICMR-national
animal resource facility for biomedical research at Genome Valley in the
city on Saturday.

