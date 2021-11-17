Science 17 Nov 2021 Indian scientists di ...
Science

Indian scientists discover star-planet bigger than Jupiter

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2021, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 6:03 pm IST
The star is known as HD 82139 as per the Henry Draper catalogue and TOI 1789 as per the TESS catalogue
Such close-in exoplanets around stars (with distance less than 0.1 AU) with masses between 0.25 to a few Jupiter mass are called 'Hot-Jupiters'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Such close-in exoplanets around stars (with distance less than 0.1 AU) with masses between 0.25 to a few Jupiter mass are called 'Hot-Jupiters'. (Photo: Pixabay)

Bengaluru: The exoplanet search and study group at the Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), has discovered a new exoplanet orbiting too close to an evolved or aging star with a mass of 1.5 times that of Sun and located 725 light years away, according to Indian Space Research Organisation.

This discovery was made using PRL Advanced Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search (PARAS) optical fiber-fed spectrograph, the first of its kind in India, on the 1.2 metre Telescope of PRL at its Mt. Abu Observatory, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

 

Using PARAS, which has the capability to measure mass of an exoplanet, the exoplanet's mass is found to be 70 per cent and size about 1.4 times that of the Jupiter, it said.

These measurements were carried out between December 2020 and March 2021. Further follow-up measurements were also obtained from TCES spectrograph from Germany in April 2021, and also independent photometric observations from the PRL's 43-cm telescope at Mt. Abu.

The star is known as HD 82139 as per the Henry Draper catalogue and TOI 1789 as per the TESS catalogue. Hence, the planet is known as TOI 1789b or HD 82139b as per the IAU nomenclature.

 

The discovery team led by Prof. Abhijit Chakraborty, includes students and team members, and international collaborators from Europe and the US.

This newly discovered star-planet system is very unique -- the planet orbits the host star in just 3.2 days, thus placing it very-very close to the star at a distance of 0.05 AU (roughly one tenth the distance between Sun and Mercury).There are less than 10 such close-in systems known among the zoo of exoplanets known so far.

Because of the close proximity of the planet to its host star, it is extremely heated with a surface temperature reaching up to 2000 K, and hence an inflated radius, making it one of the lowest density planets known (density of 0.31 gram per cc), it was noted.

 

Such close-in exoplanets around stars (with distance less than 0.1 AU) with masses between 0.25 to a few Jupiter mass are called "Hot-Jupiters".

"The detection of such system enhances our understanding of various mechanisms responsible for inflation in hot-Jupiters and the formation and evolution of planetary systems around evolving and aging stars", ISRO said.

This is the second exoplanet discovered by PRL (an autonomous unit of the Department of Space) scientists using PARAS at 1.2 m Mt. Abu telescope; the first exoplanet K2-236b, a sub-Saturn size at 600 light-years away, was discovered in 2018.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: jupiter, indian scientists, new star
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Science

A very close conjunction between Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter (CH2O) and LRO of NASA was expected to occur on October 20 this year at 05:45 UTC (11:15 am IST) near the Lunar North pole, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement. (PTI file image)

Chandrayaan performs evasive manoeuvre to avoid collision with NASA's orbiter

Students wearing masks sit inside a classroom as schools reopened in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

Delta remains main Covid variant of concern, others negligible in sequencing data

The researchers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics. (Photo: PTI/File)

COVID-19 pandemic generated 8 million tonnes of plastic waste: Study

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at Zainoel Abidin hospital in Banda Aceh. (Photo: AFP)

The older you are, the more Covid antibodies you have, study finds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Chandrayaan performs evasive manoeuvre to avoid collision with NASA's orbiter

A very close conjunction between Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter (CH2O) and LRO of NASA was expected to occur on October 20 this year at 05:45 UTC (11:15 am IST) near the Lunar North pole, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement. (PTI file image)

COVID-19 pandemic generated 8 million tonnes of plastic waste: Study

The researchers noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics. (Photo: PTI/File)

The older you are, the more Covid antibodies you have, study finds

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at Zainoel Abidin hospital in Banda Aceh. (Photo: AFP)

Covid vaccines effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalisation: Lancet study

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

India hosted youngest populations of 'Acheulean' human ancestors: Study

The longest lasting tool-making tradition in prehistory is known as the Acheulean. (Photo: MET Museum)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->