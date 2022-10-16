Young neuroscientist Maitreyee makes India proud

The announcement of ‘Inspiring Women in Science’ awards came as a moment of pride for India as Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer who is currently a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Davis was declared a runner-up.

The award is given by the leading scientific journal ‘Nature’ in partnership with Estée Lauder. She is the first Indian to achieve this distinction.

Kizzmekia Corbett, whose work led to the development of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, and the Tem Menina no Circuito initiative were named the winners.

The awards are split into two categories - The Science Outreach category and the Scientific Achievement category. Maitreyee is the runner-up in the Scientific Achievement category.

“It is a great recognition. I got a wonderful platform to share my research. This recognition certainly gives a boost to my work. It is very encouraging,” Maitryee told ‘Deccan Chronicle.’

Maitreyee said that she encourages other girls and young women to pursue their studies and research in science. “The level of research here is undoubtedly high quality. I hope we have more pathways to choose from when it comes to research in India as well, she added.

It may be recalled that Maitreyee was the only Indian shortlisted for the award.

