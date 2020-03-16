 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: Bahrain records first death
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Science 16 Mar 2020 Signs of hope: Cell ...
Science

Signs of hope: Cell biologists report discovery of first antibody to combat Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B R SRIKANTH
Published Mar 16, 2020, 7:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 7:47 pm IST
Team of 10 researchers say: “In conclusion, this is the first report on a (human) monoclonal antibody that neutralizes SARS CoV-2."
Cell biologist Prof Frank Grosveld, one of the members of the research team.
 Cell biologist Prof Frank Grosveld, one of the members of the research team.

Bengaluru: In a sign of hope since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, ten biologists working at Utrecht University in the Netherlands have reported the discovery of the first antibody that can aid the detection and prevention of infection by SARS2, the coronavirus.

The team tested this antibody (which is a protein produced by the host body in response to antigens such as viruses) successfully on mice, and announced the breakthrough in their paper, titled ‘A human monoclonal antibody blocking SARS-CoV-2’, posted on BioRxiv, a website where biologists publish about their research projects. 

 

At the end of a detailed explanation, the biologists state: “In conclusion, this is the first report on a (human) monoclonal antibody that neutralizes SARS CoV-2.”

Interestingly, the antibody was isolated before the pandemic.

The scientists found that it cross-reacts (the biological term for repelling a foreign substance) and thus prevents the virus from being able to infect. This discovery also helps in the detection of the virus.

The Utrect University team had joined a European project titled ZAPI (Zoonoses Anticipation and Preparedness Initiative) with an intention to develop antibodies against the MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and the Hong Kong coronavirus (OC-43).

However, they retained in their refrigerator untested antibodies from a previous study that did not react with all three mutations, but did so with SARS1. When the current crisis – SARS2 – broke out, the team tested whether the antibodies that reacted with SARS1 also responded to SARS2, and thus discovered the antibody.

The biologists were ahead of other researchers working on coronavirus antibodies thanks to their earlier work on developing antibodies for other viruses. 

The next task on hand for this team is to identify a pharmaceutical company to produce the antibody on a large scale as a cure for COVID-19, develop a diagnostic test kit, and produce a vaccine against the virus. 

The first three joint authors of the paper are Dr Chunyan Wanga, Dr Wentao Lia, and Dr Dubravka Drabekb, while the other senior authors of the paper are Prof Frank Grosveld and Prof Berend-Jan Boscha.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: utrecht university, cvid-19, coronavirus, pandemic, biorxiv, sars cov-2


Latest From Science

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

Representational image (AP)

Scientists gear up for Coronavirus vaccine test

Representational image (image-Twitter)

Astronauts can grow fresh food during space missions: Nasa

A South Korean soldier adjusts his glasses as he sprays disinfectant on the street to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus (AFP)

Potential drug target against coronavirus infection identified



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Doctors confirm false alarm over Indian teacher’s ailment in China

Medics carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on January 18, 2020. (AFP)

Research leads to connection between DNA alteration and cancer

This study analysed mutation patterns within the vast non-coding regions of human DNA that control how and when genes are activated.

Favouritism, regionalism did not spare even Nobel laureate C V Raman

Development of Indian science has been impeded by favouritism andn regionalism, says a paper presented at the Indian Social Science Congress.

Climate change alters body clock of snakes

Since the city’s temperature has been warmer over the last few days the reptiles are coming out in the open to soak in the heat, he said.

The nearest thing to Martian terrain is a place in Kutch, Gujarat

Prof Saibal Gupta of IIT-Kharagpur says a site in Kutch district of Gujarat could be the nearest thing to a clone of the Martian terrain.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham