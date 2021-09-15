Science 15 Sep 2021 Gaganyaan mission li ...
Science

Gaganyaan mission likely to be launched by 2022 end or early 2023: Jitendra Singh

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2021, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 5:43 pm IST
The mission, originally scheduled for a launch by 2022, was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic
Space technology has come very handy in the area of disaster management, the minister said, adding that space medicine is also deeply connected in the endeavour to send three Indians to space. (Photo: PTI)
 Space technology has come very handy in the area of disaster management, the minister said, adding that space medicine is also deeply connected in the endeavour to send three Indians to space. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India's Gaganyaan' mission is likely to be launched by the end of 2022 or early 2023, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The mission, originally scheduled for a launch by 2022, was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. It aims to launch a manned mission in the Lower Earth Orbit.

 

We could have actually done this (launched Gaganyaan by 2022). We had planned to time it along the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, but it could not happen that way because of the inevitable delay caused due to COVID-19.

But I am sure, maybe by the end of next year or may be (by) the beginning of 2023, we would be able to do that as well, he said.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Department of Space, was addressing a webinar on Future of India-Oceania Space Technology Partnerships' organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) here.

 

He further said a brainstorming exercise by space scientists and government officials in 2015-16 helped them understand where space technology could be used.

Space technology has a role to play, virtually, in every sector, he asserted.

Space technology has come very handy in the area of disaster management, the minister said, adding that space medicine is also deeply connected in the endeavour to send three Indians to space.

According to the government, four biological and two physical science related microgravity experiments from academic institutions are shortlisted for unmanned mission of the Gaganyaan programme.

 

Singh also emphasised on the importance of reaching out to start-ups and industry players working in the arena of space.

Speaking on India's collaboration with oceanic countries in the area of space, he noted that India has a comfort level with these countries which makes it easy to collaborate with them.

The Oceania countries such as New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Island countries can also collaborate (with India) and work on joint space technology solutions and innovative products, the MoS added.

Earlier this week, Anthony Murfett, Deputy Head, Australia Space Agency had said Australia would be supporting India's Gaganyaan mission by tracking it through Cocos (Keeling) Islands.

 

'Mangalyaan', India's Mars Orbiter Mission, was tracked from Fiji.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: gaganyaan, gaganyaan mission, jitendra singh, coronavirus pandemic, ficci, mangalyaan, mangalyaan mission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Science

U.S. health authorities will consider this latest real-world data as they decide if at least some Americans need a booster, and how soon after their last dose. (AP)

Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID: US Studies

The B.1.617.2 or Delta variant was first observed in India in late 2020. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Increased infectivity, ability to escape immunity drove Delta variant: Study

The agency also attached a photograph of a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil inside a sample tube. (Photo: Twitter/@NASAPersevere)

NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock

Many patients who opted for the surgery were not sure if a heart surgery via robotic method would be successful. There were doubts and they underwent counselling. It was in the post-operative care that they realised that the surgeries were helping them recover faster and also lead a quality life post-surgery. — Representational image/medmonks.com

Apollo performs 100 robotic cardiac surgeries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

JNTUA to introduce IIT Hyd’s virtual lab concept

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). (Photo:https://www.jntua.ac.in/)

NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock

The agency also attached a photograph of a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil inside a sample tube. (Photo: Twitter/@NASAPersevere)

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 data as spacecraft completes 2 years in lunar orbit

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)

Increased infectivity, ability to escape immunity drove Delta variant: Study

The B.1.617.2 or Delta variant was first observed in India in late 2020. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Covid-19 cocktail antibody injection therapy turned a boon against comorbidities

A health worker administers a dose of the 'Covaxin' vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru. (Representational Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->