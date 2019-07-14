Chandrayaan-2 for pre-dawn launch

The Mission Readiness Review Commit-tee on Saturday gave the green signal to commence the 20-hour countdown at 6.51 am on Sunday.

Nellore: ‘Bahubali’, India’s most powerful rocket, is primed to launch Chandrayaan-2, India’s return to the moon, early on Monday. Chandrayaan-2 carries a lander that will soft-land on the moon’s south pole on September 6 to mark a historic step in the country's space programme.

The GSLV-Mk III M1 rocket, which can hurl 4,000-kg satellites into space, is scheduled to take off from the spaceport at Sriharikota, Nellore, with Chandrayaan-2 at 2.51 am on Monday. Chandrayaan-2, together with the lunar orbiter, Vikram lander and Pragyan rover and fuel, weighs 3,877 kg at launch. The orbiter will work for a year, Vikram and Pragyaan for less than a fortnight after they land about 54 days later.

The Rs 1,000-crore Chandrayaan-2 is carrying eight payloads, seven of them from India and one from Nasa. Chandrayaan-1 had discovered water on the moon and new rock types. The Mission Readiness Review Commit-tee on Saturday gave the green signal to commence the 20-hour countdown at 6.51 am on Sunday.

Isro chief Dr K. Sivan came to SHAR, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, after seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and Changala Parameswari shrine at Sullurpeta for the success of the launch. He conducted a review with mission engineers after going around the launch pad on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind will view the launch along with his family.

Dr Sivan quelled any doubts about even the weather being a hindrance. “There will be no effect since the launch vehicle is rain protected,” he told reporters amid a downpour at Tirupati.

Chandrayaan-2 will help in the better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface.

For understanding of the lunar composition, it is planned to identify the elements and mapping its distribution on the lunar surface both at global and In-situ level.

In addition, detailed three-dimensional mapping of the lunar regolith will also be carried out. Water molecule distribution will be studied using infra red spectroscopy, synthetic aperture radiometry and polarimetry as well as mass spectroscopy techniques.

A high-resolution camera on the lander will provide images of the landing site to ensure that the Vikram lander touches down safely.

The images sent by the rover can also be used for scientific study. The orbiter will be capable of communicating with the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu as well as on the Vikram Lander.

