  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Science 14 Feb 2023 Why men are at highe ...
Science

Why men are at higher risk from COVID-19 decoded

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2023, 5:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 5:51 pm IST
A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in Jiayuguan. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT
 A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in Jiayuguan. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT

Tokyo: Researchers have identified sex-specific differences in a type of immune cell and in the production of antibodies, as part of the response to COVID-19, which may explain why men are at higher risk from the disease.

Men show a higher risk from COVID-19 infection but the underlying cellular basis for this difference is not fully understood.

The researchers at Osaka University in Japan have now uncovered sex-specific differences in a type of immune cell called regulatory T cells, or "Treg cells," and in the production of proteins called antibodies.

The immune system is responsible for clearing viral infections, as well as producing many of the acute symptoms of COVID-19, and so it is critical to understand the changes that occur to the immune system of infected patients.

The "humeral response," the production of antibodies, is dysregulated in COVID-19. Treg cells were suspected to be responsible for this, as their role in the immune system is to regulate other immune cells and suppress their activities to control the strength of the immune response.

The T-follicular regulatory cells (Tfr cells), a subset of the Treg cell population are responsible for control of antibody production.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, observed that male patients lose circulating Tfr cells at a faster rate than female patients.

The researchers also identified sex-specific differences to a whole network of different cell types that are associated with the production of antibodies. Many COVID patients begin to produce "autoantibodies" as part of their response to the virus.

These antibodies are aimed at proteins produced by the human body instead of targeting the virus and can neutralise protective host factors, and the production of these may play a critical role in how the infection progresses.

The team used an approach known as single-cell proteomics by mass spectrometry, allowing individual immune cells to be identified and analysed.

This showed that patients with COVID-19 have changes to the ratio between circulating Tfr cells and a network of other cells associated with the production of antibodies, which in turn is strongly correlated with the antibody levels.

A sex bias was seen in this response, with females having more circulating Tfr cells while males had higher antibody levels, according to the researchers.

"This provides significant cellular evidence of dysregulated antibody responses in COVID-19 patients," said senior study author James Badger Wing.

"The reduction of cTfr observed in all COVID-19 patients, but particularly in males, may underlie this dysregulated antibody production," Wing said.

The identification of this cellular basis for the known sex-specific differences will be key in protecting everyone, especially those most at risk, from COVID-19 infection, the researchers added.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: covid-19, t cells, antibodies, tfr cells
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Science

ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle SSLV-D2 carrying EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites lifts off from the Shikar Dhavan Space Station, in Sriharikota on Friday. — PTI

Mission accomplished: Isro successfully launches SSLV-D2

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said

TS Governor talks up Interventional Radiology

If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming. — AFP

Elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels: Study

Maitreyee, who hails from Pune, has been given this award for her work in Neuroprosthesis, Brain Computer Interface, and Social Robotics for people with dementia. She was also invited to a breakfast reception at the Palace of Westminster (UK Parliament) to commemorate India-UK educational ties. — DC Image

India’s neuroscientist Maitreyee gets ‘India UK Achievers Honours’



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

After eight years, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September, 2014.

Historic UK rocket mission ends in failure

Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft carrying a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

Birds fly as the moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Study finds why some COVID cases are more critical than others:

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->