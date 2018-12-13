search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

InSight lander takes first selfie on Mars: NASA

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Camera on robotic arm used to take selfie – a mosaic made up of 11 images.
Composite image made available by NASA on Wednesday shows the InSight lander on the surface of Mars. (Photo: AP)
 Composite image made available by NASA on Wednesday shows the InSight lander on the surface of Mars. (Photo: AP)

Washington: NASA’s InSight spacecraft has used a camera on its robotic arm to take its first selfie – a mosaic made up of 11 images, the US space agency said.

This is the same imaging process used by    Curiosity rover mission, in which many overlapping pictures are taken and later stitched together, NASA said in a statement.

 

Visible in the selfie are the lander's solar panel and its entire deck, including its science instruments.

The InSight lander, designed to dig deep into the rocky surface of Mars to reveal its secrets, touched down on Mars on November 26.

Mission team members have also received their first complete look at InSight's ‘workspace’ - the nearly 4-by-2-metre crescent of terrain directly in front of the spacecraft.

This image is also a mosaic composed of 52 individual photos, according to NASA.

