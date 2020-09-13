172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Science 13 Sep 2020 Rare positioning of ...
Science

Rare positioning of six planets today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 13, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Sunday’s planet position brings bad omen for mankind: Astrologer
Representational image
 Representational image

A remarkable positioning of six planets in their own houses-the rarest of rare phenomena will be witnessed for 51 hours, 48 minutes from 10.37 am of September 13 to 2.25 pm on Tuesday (September 15).

Such positioning of planets was not witnessed for centuries together. According to noted astrologer and Almanac writer P. Srinivasa Gargeya, he had verified 400-year-old positioning of planets, but he has never found such a positioning. Planets like moon (Cancer), sun (Leo), mercury (Virgin), jupiter (Sagittarius), saturn (Capri-corn) and mars (Aries) are in their own houses.

 

However, Gargeya said that such positioning will be witnessed again on July 2, 2022 (9.45 am) to July 3 (6.30 am) for 20 hours and 45 minutes. He said that the latter positioning will be better than the present positioning of the planets as the planets will be positioned like a string and that would be a good sign for the country.

Speaking about Sunday’s planet position, he said that it brings bad omens for mankind. It may result in outbreak of several viruses, imprisonment of prominent personalities, national calamities, among several such bad signs. However, he said that people should make a conscious effort to control their pride and egos and they should not take any hasty decisions during this period.

 

He said that people should cultivate a spirit of surrender and worship of the planets and then the beneficial imp-act of the moon on the mind and the impact of mercury on the intellect in particular can be felt.

Drukh Siddantha Almanac Writers President H. Subrahmanya Sarma said that though the six planets are positioned in their houses and symbolise bad signs, people need not worry as the planets are in a weakened position. He said that due to last December’s eclipse, many of the planets were positioned in one Rasi, but now they are dividing each other and positioning in their houses.

 

Bhuvaneswari Peetam chief and prominent Almanac writer Chinta Gopi Sarma found fault with some of the suggestions of the astrologers about the stoppage of performing rituals to their ancestors. He said that the present days are considered as Mahalaya Pakshas’ and this is auspicious for performing obeisance to manes for their ancestors.

Former president of Drukh Siddantha Almanac writers G.M. Pattabhi Sastry said that the rare phenomena is not a good sign for the world as there will be an economic crisis and the problem of unemployment would worsen.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: astrologers, planets, planetary positions
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Science

The results of Bharat Biotech are encouraging but there are queries raised about the effects on the central nervous system which have not been detailed in the animals.

Covaxin test on animals show sign of hope

A medic holds a bag of plasma donated by COVID-19 survivor, at the Plasma Bank in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Plasma therapy does not really help beat COVID-19, finds ICMR study

The presence of antibodies indicates previous exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus but may not always translate into protection against the disease, say scientists. (PTI Photo)

Antibodies may not guarantee protection against COVID-19, say scientists

Representational image.

Monsoon pattern changing in India: Himalayas, south to get more rainfall in future



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Spanish study on herd immunity indicates Telangana is chasing a mirage

Telangana has been keeping its testing rate low.

Gene editing to produce disease-free babies not yet entirely safe, say experts

The international commission, made up of 18 experts from different disciplines, said that genome editing on embryos should not be used to create a pregnancy unless it has been “clearly established” that the changes can be reliably made without also making “undesired changes”. (Photo |

Doc alert! Diarrhoea, vomiting, headache could be COVID-19 symptoms too

Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.

Hyderabad male nurse develops COVID-19 a second time. Is that even possible?

Doctors say they are still learning about the basic behaviour of the coronavirus. (Representational image)

Monsoon pattern changing in India: Himalayas, south to get more rainfall in future

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham