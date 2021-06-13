Science 13 Jun 2021 Vaccination safe for ...
Science

Vaccination safe for pregnant women: Study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Though FOGSI recommended vaccination for pregnant women Central govt seems to be still on two minds over whether they must be given or not
Experts have urged the government to start vaccinating pregnant women too as there is data supporting their safety. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 Experts have urged the government to start vaccinating pregnant women too as there is data supporting their safety. (Representational Photo:AFP)

HYDERABAD: Though vaccination for pregnant women has been recommended by Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI) as worldwide data shows that it is safe, the Central government seems to be still on two minds over whether they must be given or not.

Many pregnant women in Telangana have taken the vaccine in private hospitals despite no government order as per the recommendations of FOGSI.

 

The recommendation is an advisory based on the data available from the United States of America, New Zealand and Canada. The data from American V-Safe registry is the basis for this advice. The FOGSI issued the advisory as it was found that more pregnant women succumbed to Covid-19 in the second wave when compared to the first wave.

Data collated from different centres across India shows that vulnerability of those in the age-group of 25 to 50 years in the second wave had also a sizeable number of pregnant women. Deaths in the younger category due to Covid-19 shows them too.  

 

A senior gynaecologist on condition of anonymity explained, "Due to families getting infected in the second wave, pregnant women were not protected either. They too have suffered and many of them could not be treated due to their pregnant condition. Those who reached the stage of breathlessness could not be revived in 90 per cent of the cases."

Due to this reason, the acceleration of vaccination in this vulnerable group of women is also advised.

Dr Shanta Kumari, president-elect of FOGSI, said, "We are recommending vaccines for pregnant and lactating women based on the positive stand taken by international bodies. The potential risk versus benefit analysis shows that pregnant women stand to benefit and vaccines are safe. It is on the family to take the advice and vaccinate their women."

 

In the government sector, in the absence of any orders, pregnant women are not being vaccinated.

Government doctors say that they are not issuing advisory as there is lack of data in India for vaccinating pregnant women. The other concerns raised after vaccination are of miscarriage, low birth weight, preterm births, still births and congenital anomalies.  

Dr Roya Rozati, head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "There is no basis for this concern. In case of a side effect, the vaccination centre is to be immediately approached or the healthcare worker contacted. In real-time data, it is clear that the vaccine is beneficial. What is advised is regular follow-up in pregnancy even after the vaccination. Pregnant women must be given opportunity as there are studies in basic science showing that there are no adverse effects to the baby in the womb. Protecting this category of women is important like the general population."

 

With these studies, gynaecologists are advising pregnant women to take the vaccine but the numbers are very limited. Inability to meet the doctor face-to-face and online consultations with family members around have been making it difficult for pregnant women to get vaccinated. For them, to convince families to vaccinate them is another challenge.

Experts have urged the government to start vaccinating pregnant women too as there is data supporting their safety.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: pregnant women, vaccination, gynaecologists, fogsi, federation of obstetric and gynaecological society of india, telangana, covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

The study concluded that airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is not only the dominant pathway for transmitting COVID-19, but unmasked speech in confined spaces represents the activity that poses the greatest risk to others. (Representational Image/AFP)

Coronavirus more likely to spread indoors through maskless interaction: Study

The conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study

So far, none of these hypotheses have shown the origins of the virus. (Photo: Representational)

Origins of SARS-CoV-2: Why the lab-leak idea is being considered again

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has RNA as its genetic material. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New DNA vaccine for COVID-19 effective in mice, hamsters: Study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Scientists decode how air conditioning spreads coronavirus aerosols

The scientists said there is a

Scientists find two new species of rare ant in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi -- a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute. (Image:pib.gov.in)

Origins of SARS-CoV-2: Why the lab-leak idea is being considered again

So far, none of these hypotheses have shown the origins of the virus. (Photo: Representational)

Indian astronomers detect optical flare in one of the oldest astronomical objects

Department of Science and Technology believes feeding super massive black hole can help trace the mass of the black hole (Representational image)

Watching adverse videos may kill Covid patients: Study

Workers look at a phone in front of closed shops during a lockdown imposed by the government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham