LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Science 13 Apr 2019 Black hole image rel ...
Science

Black hole image released in an astrophysics breakthrough

REUTERS
Published Apr 13, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Black holes, phenomenally dense celestial entities, are extraordinarily difficult to observe despite their great mass.
The image reveals the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth. (Photo: AP)
 The image reveals the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth. (Photo: AP)

An international scientific team on Wednesday announced a milestone in astrophysics - the first-ever photo of a black hole - using a global network of telescopes to gain insight into celestial objects with gravitational fields so strong no matter or light can escape.

The research was conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, an international collaboration begun in 2012 to try to directly observe the immediate environment of a black hole using a global network of Earth-based telescopes. The announcement was made in simultaneous news conferences in Washington, Brussels, Santiago, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo.

 

The image reveals the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth.

Black holes, phenomenally dense celestial entities, are extraordinarily difficult to observe despite their great mass. A black hole’s event horizon is the point of no return beyond which anything - stars, planets, gas, dust and all forms of electromagnetic radiation - gets swallowed into oblivion.

“This is a huge day in astrophysics,” said US National Science Foundation Director France Córdova. “We’re seeing the unseeable.”

The fact that black holes do not allow light to escape makes viewing them difficult. The scientists look for a ring of light - disrupted matter and radiation circling at tremendous speed at the edge of the event horizon - around a region of darkness representing the actual black hole. This is known as the black hole’s shadow or silhouette.

The project’s researchers obtained the first data in April 2017 using telescopes in the US states of Arizona and Hawaii as well as in Mexico, Chile, Spain and Antarctica. Since then, telescopes in France and Greenland have been added to the global network. The global network of telescopes has essentially created a planet-sized observational dish.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: black hole, astrophysics, space


Latest From Science

The 23-story-tall Heavy blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre carrying its first customer payload. (Photo: AP)

SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight

Beresheet travelled through space for seven weeks in a series of expanding orbits around Earth before crossing into the moon’s gravity last week. (Photo: SpaceIL)

Israeli spacecraft crashes onto moon

Scientists compared Scott Kelly to identical twin Mark Kelly after Scott spent 340 days in orbit on the International Space Station and Mark remained Earth-bound. Both are now retired as NASA astronauts, and Mark is running for a US Senate seat in Arizona.

NASA twins study shows how space changes the human body

Roughly three minutes after clearing the pad, Heavy’s two side boosters separated from the core rocket for a synchronised landing at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (Photo: AFP)

Elon Musk's SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk launch in July; will debut diesel automatic in India

India-spec Jeep Compass is likely to be a diesel-only model.
 

Black hole image released in an astrophysics breakthrough

The image reveals the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA twins study shows how space changes the human body

Scientists compared Scott Kelly to identical twin Mark Kelly after Scott spent 340 days in orbit on the International Space Station and Mark remained Earth-bound. Both are now retired as NASA astronauts, and Mark is running for a US Senate seat in Arizona.
 

Guess how much Facebook pays for Mark Zuckerberg’s security

Nearly $20 million went toward security for Zuckerberg and his family, up from about $9 million the year prior. Zuckerberg also received $2.6 million for personal use of private jets, which the company said was part of his overall security program.
 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Elon Musk's SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight

Roughly three minutes after clearing the pad, Heavy’s two side boosters separated from the core rocket for a synchronised landing at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (Photo: AFP)

'Seeing the unseeable': Scientists reveal first photo of black hole

the observed shadow of M87 is roughly 2-1/2 times larger than the actual size of the black hole’s boundary. (Photo: AP)

Researchers try to track the sources of plastic pollution

The programme analysed both primary micro-plastics, such as micro-beads used in cosmetics and secondary microplastics.

Scientists find a way that may yield earth-friendly plastics

The research team reported success with a rubber-toughened product derived from microbial fermentation that they said could perform like conventional plastic. (Photo: ANI)

Disease-causing germs on ISS a concern for NASA

These microbes can cause diseases back on Earth. However, it is unclear if they will have a similar effect on the ISS’ inhabitants. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham