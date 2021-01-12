Science 12 Jan 2021 Despite vaccines, no ...
Science

Despite vaccines, no Covid herd immunity in 2021: WHO

AFP
Published Jan 12, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned that it will take time to produce and administer enough doses to halt the spread of the virus
Soumya Swaminathan hailed the incredible progress made by scientists who managed the unthinkable of developing not one but several safe and effective vaccines against a brand new virus in under a year. (Photo:AFP)
 Soumya Swaminathan hailed the incredible progress made by scientists who managed the unthinkable of developing not one but several safe and effective vaccines against a brand new virus in under a year. (Photo:AFP)

GENEVA: Despite vaccines against Covid-19 being rolled out in a number of countries, the World Health Organization warned Monday that herd immunity would not be achieved this year.

Countries across the globe are looking forward to vaccines finally allowing a return to normality in the months ahead.

 

But the WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned that it will take time to produce and administer enough doses to halt the spread of the virus.

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," she told a virtual press briefing from WHO's headquarters in Geneva, stressing the need to continue measures like physical distancing, hand washing and mask-wearing to rein in the pandemic.

She hailed the "incredible progress" made by scientists who managed the unthinkable of developing not one but several safe and effective vaccines against a brand new virus in under a year.

 

But, she stressed, the rollout "does take time."

"It takes time to scale the production of doses, not just in the millions, but here we are talking about in the billions," she pointed out, calling on people to "be a little bit patient."

Swaminathan stressed that eventually, "the vaccines are going to come. They are going to go to all countries."

"But meanwhile we mustn't forget that there are measures that work," she said.

There would be a need to continue taking the public health and social measures aimed at halting transmission for "the rest of this year at least."

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: soumya swaminathan who, vaccine roll out, herd immunity


Latest From Science

Substantial imprints of aerosols are being noticed over South-East Asia, where extensive amounts of man-made aerosols with complex chemical, physical and optical characteristics are being emitted. — Representational image/AP

Decreasing trend in black carbon Aerosol concentrations

When the researchers tested the sera of 20 participants who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine they found that it could act against the engineered coronavirus variants. (Photo:AFP)

Pfizer vaccine may protect against new mutations of coronavirus

At least five bar-headed geese that were found dead in Himachal Pradesh have tested positive for bird flu. (PTI)

Good rains increase threat of bird flu in Telangana

it was found that more number of patients meant generation of more virus particles.

Air-borne transmission of SARS-Cov2 likely



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Hyderabad male nurse develops COVID-19 a second time. Is that even possible?

Doctors say they are still learning about the basic behaviour of the coronavirus. (Representational image)

Genome sequencing takes a hit in India

Although India has made much headway in the field of genome sequencing, it is dependent on chemicals that have to be imported.

To prevent outbreaks like COVID-19, zoonotic diseases need to be curbed, says UN

Researchers from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) work to control bird flu in Indonesia. (Photo- UN news)

Pfizer vaccine may protect against new mutations of coronavirus

When the researchers tested the sera of 20 participants who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine they found that it could act against the engineered coronavirus variants. (Photo:AFP)

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

Representational Image. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham