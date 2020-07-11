109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

822,570

27,728

Recovered

516,206

20,246

Deaths

22,144

520

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu130261846941829 Delhi109140846943300 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3370021787845 Karnataka3341811878471 Telangana3222410123339 West Bengal2710917348880 Andhra Pradesh2542213914292 Rajasthan2317417620497 Haryana1993414904290 Madhya Pradesh1665712481638 Assam15537984935 Bihar1433010251111 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Science 11 Jul 2020 Beware: Coronavirus- ...
Science

Beware: Coronavirus-dengue combination will be fatal for Indians. Here's why

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 11, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
Virologist Shahid Jameel estimated that India gets about 100,000 to 200,000 confirmed cases of dengue each year.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Even as India continues to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic, there is a growing concern of dengue, too, raising its ugly head during the monsoon season.

Now, scientists have warned that COVID-19 and the mosquito-borne disease have overlapping symptoms and the country's healthcare infrastructure would not be able to cope with this double whammy.

 

The impact of a dengue-COVID-19' season would entail two different diagnostic tests and extract a huge toll on patients too, each disease making the other more complicated to deal with and perhaps more fatal.

While the COVID-19 tally crossed the eight-lakh mark on Saturday to reach 8,20,916 cases with 22,123 fatalities, the incidence of dengue is also high.

Based on 2016-2019 data, virologist Shahid Jameel estimated that India gets about 100,000 to 200,000 confirmed cases of dengue each year.

According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), 1,36,422 dengue cases were diagnosed in 2019 and an estimated 132 people died.

 

The virus is endemic and present around the year in southern India, and in monsoon and early winter in northern India, Jameel, CEO at DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance, a public charity that invests in building biomedical sciences and health research framework, said.

Both COVID-19 and dengue have symptoms such as high fever, headache and body pain.  

The dengue season may aggravate the COVID-19 situation as both viruses may supplement each other, warned Dhrubjyoti Chattopadhyay, virologist and vice chancellor of the Amity University in Kolkata.

 

This situation is not yet well studied. But the information available from South America is dangerous and found to create a major challenge to their medical infrastructure, he said.

The effect will be very critical. As major symptoms are overlapping, simultaneous infection will be much more fatal. Weakened immune systems will help the other to be more fatal.

Once the dengue season starts, added virologist Upasana Ray, the infection spreads aggressively due to high prevalence of its mosquito vector, aedes aegypti.

Each season, we experience heavy loads in the hospital wards due to dengue outbreak and those times it gets almost unmanageable. So, have we thought about what will happen when we have two menaces to handle together? Both of them have overlapping symptoms. Are we geared to distinguish if a person has dengue or COVID 19? asked the senior scientist, CSIR-IICB, Kolkata.

 

The challenges are many.

Almost each patient with a three-day fever would need to undergo a test for dengue and another for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19.

Considering the current numbers of COVID-19 patients, will our hospitals have beds available for dengue patients? Or will only severe dengue cases be handled at hospitals? she asked.

Explaining how the viruses manifest in the human body, Jameel said the dengue virus enters via a mosquito bite through the subcutaneous layer of the skin from where it reaches the lymph nodes that are rich in types of blood cells called monocytes, macrophages and dendritic cells.

 

The virus, he said, primarily reproduces in these cells and can severely alter cytokine production by these cells, a fundamental response to injury and infection in the body.

On the other hand, SARS-CoV-2 enters the cells primarily through mucosal membranes of the mouth and nasal cavity and initially replicates in the epithelial cells of the upper respiratory tract.

In some cases, however, the infection moves down the trachea into the lungs, where it infects the air sacs that exchange oxygen with blood. This causes inflammation as the immune system tries to fight the virus and leads to fluid accumulation in the lungs, which results in respiratory distress and oxygen demand.

 

So, you see, both viruses infect via different pathways and different cell types. There would of course be overlaps in physiological effects and immunological responses. They would most likely make each disease worse than either infection alone, Jameel noted.

The most likely effect, he said, would be on healthcare capacity.

Since initial clinical presentation is similar -- high fever -- one would be ignored at the expense of the other. With hospitals mainly in COVID-19 mode, they may also refuse dengue patients, Jameel said.

He said this has been already seen in connection with pregnancy care and deliveries, dialysis and tuberculosis  treatment.

 

We need to be careful and deploy tests for dengue also for febrile illness. Thankfully, India makes some very good tests for dengue virus, e.g. NS1 antigen test that is positive on the first day of fever, said Jameel.

Ray pointed out that there is no vaccine available clinically for either and no specific antiviral to treat them.

This infection may show low to severe forms of infection including simple dengue fever, severe dengue and the haemorrhagic fever, said Ray.

We are already amidst the SARS-CoV2 pandemic and hospitals are running out of beds although the government is trying its level best. We are yet to attain enough facility to handle the increasing coronavirus cases every day in India, she said.

 

According to Ray, careful preparation is needed as the country has very little time before a full-blown dengue season starts.

While many dengue patients don't end up in critical care units (CCUs), a good fraction do. Do we have enough ICUs and CCUs to tackle dengue and COVID 19 together? Do we have enough trained manpower?  

Healthcare and research, she said, need to gear up to fight this upcoming very realistic situation.

Dengue menace across India

A 32-year-old woman from Parpunja in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has died due to dengue in a private hospital at Deralakatte here, health department sources said on Friday.

 

The deceased, identified as Naseema, has been suffering from fever for the last few days and was under treatment at Puttur. After her condition turned worse, she was shifted to the private hospital at Deralakatte. However, she succumbed to the disease Thursday night, sources said.

This is the second death due to dengue reported in the taluk in seven days. A woman from Bettampady in the taluk had succumbed to the disease last week. The district health department had already begun an awareness programme among the public on the preventive measures to be taken to stay safe from the disease.

 

Two cases of dengue were detected in Kolkata on Thursday, even as the city grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said.

A 68-year-old person and a 13-year-old were diagnosed with the vector-borne disease, said Atin Ghosh, Kolkata Municipal Corporation's administrator in-charge of health.

"Both of them are undergoing treatment. There is nothing to panic. During monsoon, there are cases of dengue every year, we are taking all precautions," he said.

In Hyderabad, which has an average of 1,200 COVID-19 cases a day, the number of dengue cases has been silently increasing. The city had 4 cases of the mosquito-borne infection in April, nine in May, and 14 in June. This month, one dengue case has been confirmed and results are awaited on seven more.

 

The dengue cases came to the notice of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) when private hospitals began insisting on a dengue test along with COVID-19 screening.

The authorities have notified the government to make dengue tests mandatory in all government hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients. There is a fear that the number of dengue cases would increase if all COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals are tested.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: anti-dengue campaign, coronavirus dengue, dengue deaths, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus (covid-19), dengue


Latest From Science

Representational image.

DGCI approves Itolizumab drug for restricted emergency use on COVID patients

Guadalajara team cleaning staffers disinfect the areas for the football players, before the start of the Mexican football tournament match between Guadalajara and Atlas in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. (AFP)

We can now trap coronavirus in this 'catch and kill' air filter

Telangana has been keeping its testing rate low.

Spanish study on herd immunity indicates Telangana is chasing a mirage

Representative Image. (ANI)

WHO will review claims of airborne transmission of COVID-19 made by health experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

India stands nowhere on Covid-19 research, says virologist

India is not among countries collaborating on research into the airborne transmission of the coronavirus. (AFP)

DGCI approves Itolizumab drug for restricted emergency use on COVID patients

Representational image.

Central government MoST likely very confused over COVID-19 vaccine

ICMR has laid out a schedule of human trials of a vaccine candidate with results expected by August 15, 2020. (Representational image)

No freedom from Covid on August 15: Scientists

Covaxin is candidate vaccine being tested by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Online classes could actually make kids vulnerable to coronavirus. But how?

Doctors are recommending shorter-duration online classes to protect the eyes of children.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham