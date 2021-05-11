Science 11 May 2021 Steroids causing muc ...
Science

Steroids causing mucormycosis, with 40–60% mortality rate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Mucormycosis starts spreading within days if not recognised and treated at early stages, ideally within the first 48 hours
Treatment includes aggressive surgery and long term follow-up along with anti-fungal medications. Cost of such medicines runs into lakhs for prescribed quantity and duration. (Representational Photo: AP)
 Treatment includes aggressive surgery and long term follow-up along with anti-fungal medications. Cost of such medicines runs into lakhs for prescribed quantity and duration. (Representational Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: Calling mucormycosis “a very serious and life-threatening infection with mortality rate of 40–60 per cent,” Dr. K. Rambabu, senior ENT Consultant, Apollo Hospitals, says the disease is striking Covid patients and pushing them back into operation theatres and ICUs.

“Working at a tertiary care centre during last one month, we have seen more than 50 mucormycosis cases. Six of these patients have died, 28 are battling it out in ICUs and wards, while 16 are showing good progress,” Dr Rambabu stated.

 

According to him, Mucormycosis starts spreading within days if not recognised and treated at early stages, ideally within the first 48 hours. Treatment includes aggressive surgery and long term follow-up along with anti-fungal medications. Cost of such medicines runs into lakhs for prescribed quantity and duration.

The ENT consultant said the primary reason for exponential rise of this fungal infection among Covid patients is excessive usage of steroids. “Steroids are leading to extremely uncontrolled sugar levels, enabling Black Fungi to grow, multiply and invade at rapid rate. Though usage of steroids is invariably necessary on many occasions, its dosage and duration needs reconsideration, especially among diabetic patients.

 

He said the entire supply chain of medicines for this condition stands disrupted. Pharma companies are unable to provide in-time medication to patients being treated in smaller hospitals, as they are not even aware of the need.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: mucormycosis, post covid diseases, steroids use causes mucormycosis, black fungus in india, anti-fungal medications
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

Though there has been no official word from the state government yet on this emerging threat to lives of current and some recovered Coronavirus patients, mucormycosis – or Black Fungus infection – within this group of people is making some blind and taking lives of others. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Black Fungus time bomb ticking in Covid wake

Many people are starting to take unnecessary typhoid tests and mistaking Covid for typhoid, they are not getting themselves treated until it is too late. — DC Image

COVID-19: Gap of six weeks ideal for vaccination after recovery

According the research, people who got COVID-19 three weeks after receiving one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines were between 38 per cent and 49 per cent less likely to give the virus to those in their household. (Representational Image/PTI)

Single vaccine dose can reduce household COVID-19 transmission by up to half: Study

View of a vial of India's COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19. (AFP)

COVAXIN effective against multiple variants of SARS-COV-2, double mutant strain: ICMR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Black Fungus time bomb ticking in Covid wake

Though there has been no official word from the state government yet on this emerging threat to lives of current and some recovered Coronavirus patients, mucormycosis – or Black Fungus infection – within this group of people is making some blind and taking lives of others. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Celestial excitement in store for sky gazers this month

The planets can be seen using a pair of binoculars or telescopes

Scientists find two new species of rare ant in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi -- a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute. (Image:pib.gov.in)

Single vaccine dose can reduce household COVID-19 transmission by up to half: Study

According the research, people who got COVID-19 three weeks after receiving one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines were between 38 per cent and 49 per cent less likely to give the virus to those in their household. (Representational Image/PTI)

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham