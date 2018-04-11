Artificial Intelligence has power to rule us forever: Elon Musk

HYDERABAD: Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has issued a warning about Artificial Intelligence and said that it has power to rule mankind forever. Comparing AI to an evil dictator, Musk said that it would live forever. Musk has always been critical of AI and demanded strict set of laws for technology.

He said that an immortal, robot-like dictator could rise from scientific research if strict regulations are not put in place. The entrepreneurial billionaire went on to say that if Artificial Intelligence has a goal and humanity just happens to be on the way, it will destroy humanity in the matter of course without even thinking about it. “No hard feelings,” he said in a documentary titled ‘Do You Trust this Computer?’