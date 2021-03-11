Science 11 Mar 2021 Dubai to launch envi ...
Science

Dubai to launch environmental nanometric satellite

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2021, 10:50 am IST
The launch is part of a high-technology project undertaken to develop solutions to environmental challenges and address climate change
Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases. (Image credit: Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre)
 Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases. (Image credit: Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre)

Dubai: Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), has announced that it is preparing to launch the DMSat-1 satellite, the region's first environmental nanometric satellite, from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 20.

The launch is part of a high-technology project undertaken to develop solutions to environmental challenges and address climate change.

 

Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases.

The environmental satellite will also help create maps of the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE and study seasonal changes in the presence of these gases.

Data provided by the satellite will be used in several areas including finding solutions to environmental challenges, developing long-term plans to address urban pollution and climate change and environmental forecasting in Dubai.

 

This data will also help enhance the emirate's leading role in developing quality projects and pioneering research in the domain of climate change.

The DMSat-1 project will help build new capabilities in the field of environmental research at the local level, and provide new opportunities for harnessing space technology to enhance environmental sustainability.

Essential data provided by the DMSat-1 satellite will enable Dubai Municipality to respond to global environmental changes, identify steps to combat climate change and develop long-term environmental plans, Dawoud AlHajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said.

 

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General, MBRSC, said that the emergence of new capabilities and competencies is helping the country expand its expertise in using space technology to provide solutions.

Local institutions are increasingly interested in the space sector and in utilising advanced scientific methods to meet challenges. The launch of the DMSat-1 satellite supports the UAE's aspirations in this field, he said.

The launch of the satellite strengthens the UAE's implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, which requires the country to generate data on greenhouse gas emissions and build national capacities to study global warming.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: dubai municipality, climate change, environmental nanometric satellite, dmsat-1 project, mohammed bin rashid space centre
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai


Latest From Science

The payload was flagged off by Isro Chairman Dr K. Sivan recently in the virtual mode. — (PTI)

Isro ships SAR payload to Jet Propulsion Lab in California

Research in several parts of the world has demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can find its way into dogs, cats, and wild animals such as gorillas, big cats such as pumas, and snow leopards, and apes such as gorillas in zoos. (Representational Photo: AP)

SARS-CoV-2 virus can multiply in animals: Study

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) as far back as in August last year, reported that 410 unique vertebrate species were identified as having ACE2 receptors. (Representational Photo: AP)

Impact of Covid-vulnerable animals on humans causes worry

Most of the wards showed a similarly uniform range of seroprevalence, from 50-60 per cent. (Representational Image/AFP)

54% of Hyderabad's population estimated to have COVID-19 antibodies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Isro ships SAR payload to Jet Propulsion Lab in California

The payload was flagged off by Isro Chairman Dr K. Sivan recently in the virtual mode. — (PTI)

Change in sequence of gene can affect production of CYP2C9 protein in human liver

The eight new variants found in this study are also predicted to have similar effect on drug metabolism. — Representational image

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

This creative image taken in a studio in Paris on November 16, 2020, showing a syringe and a vaccine vial with the reproducted logo of a US biotech firm Moderna, illustrates the announcement of an experimental vaccine against Covid-19 from Moderna that would be nearly 95% effective, marking a second major step forward in the quest to end the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Explained | Here's how coronavirus vaccine trials work

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham