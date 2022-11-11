Isro to increase rocket payload for Jan ’23 trip

NELLORE: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to increase the payload capacity of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) by 450 kilograms with additional propellant loading.

The LVM-3 can handle a payload of 10,000 kg to the low-earth orbit and four tonnes to the geo-transfer orbit.

The three-stage rocket placed 36 broadband satellites in designated orbits with textbook precision on October 23 and another set of 36 satellites from OneWeb is to be put into orbit in January 2023.

The CE-20 cryogenic engine, indigenously designed for the LVM-3, underwent a successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonnes for the first time on November 9.

Isro said that the test proves that the payload capacity can be increased by an additional 450 kg.

Major modifications carried out on the test article, compared to previous engines, was the introduction of a thrust control valve (TCV). In addition, 3D-printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted into the engine for the first time.

During the test, the engine operated with a 20t thrust level for the first 40 seconds, following which the thrust was increased to 21.8t by moving the thrust control valve.

The engine and facility performance were normal and the required parameters were achieved.

The LVM-3 will be used for Chandrayaan-3 in February or June, manned and unmanned missions of Gaganyaan.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.