Science 10 Feb 2021 Scientists decode ho ...
Science

Scientists decode how air conditioning spreads coronavirus aerosols

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2021, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 1:00 pm IST
According to the researchers, the current study is the first realistic case modelled and linked directly with the simulation
The scientists said there is a "remarkable direct linkage" between regions of high aerosol exposure index within the restaurant and the reported infection patterns. (Representational image: AP )
 The scientists said there is a "remarkable direct linkage" between regions of high aerosol exposure index within the restaurant and the reported infection patterns. (Representational image: AP )

New Delhi: Using advanced air-flow simulation tools on super computers, scientists have analysed an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a restaurant in China, findings that reveal how ventilation and air conditioning influence airborne virus transmission risk.

The study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, analysed the complex flows that occur when cold airflow from air conditioners interacts with the hot plume from a dining table, and the transport of virus-laden particles within such flows.

 

"Our simulation captures various physical factors, including turbulent air flow, thermal effect, aerosol transport in turbulence, limited filtration efficiency of air conditioners, as well as the complex geometry of the space, all of which play a role in airborne transmission," explained study co-author Jiarong Hong from the University of Minnesota in the US.

While several studies over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have used computer simulations to assess the airborne transmission of the coronavirus, Hong and his colleagues said few have directly modelled the actual infection outbreaks reported via contact tracing.

 

According to the researchers, the current study is the first realistic case modelled and linked directly with the simulation.

"It was enabled by advanced computational tools used in our simulation, which can capture the complex flows and aerosol transport and other multiphysics factors involved in a realistic setting," Hong said.

The scientists said there is a "remarkable direct linkage" between regions of high aerosol exposure index within the restaurant and the reported infection patterns.

They said the findings provide a strong support to airborne transmission in this restaurant outbreak.

 

Based on the results, the researchers cautioned that there could be two other potential modes by which the virus spreads in restaurants that are largely overlooked -- transmission caused by aerosols rising from beneath a table, and transmission associated with limited filtration efficiency of air conditioners.

"Our work highlights the need for more preventive measures, such as shielding more properly underneath the table and improving the filtration efficiency of air conditioners," Hong said.

"More importantly, our research demonstrates the capability and value of high-fidelity computer simulation tools for airborne infection risk assessment and the development of effective preventive measures," he added.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus aerosols, covid 19, air-flow simulation tools, journal physics of fluids, airborne transmission


Latest From Science

In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: Freepik)

Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours

The eight new variants found in this study are also predicted to have similar effect on drug metabolism. — Representational image

Change in sequence of gene can affect production of CYP2C9 protein in human liver

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London on October 7, 2020. (AP /Alastair Grant)

Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight

In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)

Explained | Here's how coronavirus vaccine trials work

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading

Scientists find two new species of rare ant in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi -- a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute. (Image:pib.gov.in)

Bharat Biotech sends Phase-2 study results of Covaxin trial

Bharat Biotech has been asked to submit more details to the subject committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for a review (AFP)

Genome sequencing takes a hit in India

Although India has made much headway in the field of genome sequencing, it is dependent on chemicals that have to be imported.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham