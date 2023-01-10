  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Science 10 Jan 2023 Historic UK rocket m ...
Science

Historic UK rocket mission ends in failure

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 10, 2023, 10:05 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 10:05 am IST
Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft carrying a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
 Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft carrying a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON: An attempt to launch the first rocket into orbit from UK soil ended in failure on Tuesday, with scientists reporting an "anomaly" as it neared its goal.

A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 carrying the 70-foot (21-metre) rocket took off from a spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England, at 2202 GMT.

The rocket then detached from the aircraft and ignited as planned at a height of 35,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland at around 2315 GMT.

But in a series of tweets as the rocket was due to enter orbit and discharge its nine satellites, Virgin Orbit said: "We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information.

"As we find out more, we're removing our previous tweet about reaching orbit. We'll share more info when we can."

The aircraft returned as planned to a subdued Spaceport Cornwall, a consortium that includes Virgin Orbit and the UK Space Agency, at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

The launch was the first from UK soil. UK-produced satellites have previously had to be sent into orbit via foreign spaceports.

Had the mission been successful, the UK would have been one of only nine countries that could launch craft into Earth's orbit.

"Joining that really exclusive club of launch nations is so important because it gives us our own access to space... that we've never had before here in the UK," Spaceport Cornwall chief Melissa Thorpe told BBC television before the launch.

Hundreds of people watched the launch, named "Start Me Up" after the Rolling Stones song.

The satellites were to have a variety of civil and defence functions, from sea monitoring to help countries detect people smugglers to space weather observation.

The number of space bases in Europe has grown in recent years due to the commercialisation of space.

For a long time, satellites were primarily used for institutional missions by national space agencies but most of Europe's spaceport projects are now private-sector initiatives.

The market has exploded with the emergence of small start-ups, modern technology making both rockets and satellites smaller, and the rapidly growing number of applications for satellites.

Some 18,500 small satellites -- those weighing less than 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) -- are expected to be launched between 2022 and 2031, compared with 4,600 in the previous decade.

Campaigners, however, criticised the launch.

"Space is the new frontier for military escalation and spending with no real public scrutiny or accountability," said Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) general secretary Kate Hudson.

Drone Wars director Chris Cole denounced a "space arms race which will inevitably lead to greater risk of instability and conflict".

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: space mission, uk rocket mission, rocket mission
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Horoscope 10 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

Prof. D. Narayana Rao (right), Pro Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, and Dr Vijay Laxmi Saxena, general president of Indian Science Congress, confer the Ashutosh Mukherjee award on Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser to the government of India, at the plenary session of the Indian Science Congress in RTM Nagpur University. (Photo by arrangement)

SRM varsity hosts Indian science congress at RTM Nagpur University

Skyroot Aerospace, which launched India's first privately developed rocket in November, plans to put a client satellite in orbit sometime next year, while Agnikul Cosmos, a start-up incubated on the IIT-Madras campus, has also lined up the test flight of its highly customisable Agnibaan rocket. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

ISRO lines up science missions for 2023

Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates animal resource facility for biomedical research in city. (Photo by arrangement)

Genome Valley gets animal resource unit

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)

Young neuroscientist Maitreyee makes India proud

Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer (Image credit: /www.imperial.ac.uk)

Isro to launch nine satellites on Nov. 26

File photo of ISRO's PSLV-C53/DS-EO and 2 other co-passenger satellites being launched from the second launch pad, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Representational Image/PTI)

Arctic Circle moots Himalayan Council to prevent global warming; India not amused

A peak of the Himalaya mountains (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->