Science 09 Jul 2021 Black fungus found s ...
Science

Black fungus found severe in non-vaccinated patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Nearly 85 per cent of the 700 patients admitted in Government ENT Hospital for black fungus were not vaccinated
The disease was also noted in those patients who were not given steroids, experts state that it is the compromised immunity of human cells that leads to black fungus or mucormycosis. Representational Image (Twitter)
 The disease was also noted in those patients who were not given steroids, experts state that it is the compromised immunity of human cells that leads to black fungus or mucormycosis. Representational Image (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Nearly 85 per cent of the 700 patients admitted in Government ENT Hospital for black fungus were not vaccinated while only seven per cent had taken one dose, according to data.

The hospital, which is still reporting one or two cases everyday, states that the numbers will be less after a sizable population is vaccinated.

 

Since the disease was also noted in those patients who were not given steroids, experts state that it is the compromised immunity of human cells that leads to black fungus or mucormycosis.

According to a senior doctor at the hospital, on condition of anonymity, "There are a few patients who came back with fungal infections even after treatment because in the initial stages there was shortage of drugs. They were readmitted and treated."

In 60 per cent of the patients it was found that the nose and eye region was infected due to black fungus. It was found that 71 per cent patients were on oxygen therapy, 56 per cent on remdesivir, 84 per cent on corticosteroids, 44 per cent had chronic diabetes mellitus and 50 per cent had new onset of diabetes.

 

While these causes were attributed as reasons for the compromised immune state, there were 50 per cent patients, who were not given drugs or oxygen and had only mild Covid-19 but highly-developed black fungus.

Dr Kiran M., senior government doctor, explained, "Diabetes so far has been the most common cause for mucormycosis in India. According to data collected from Kerala, it is found that only 1 in 4 cases of diabetes are properly controlled in the country. There are only 1/3rd people who are aware of their diabetes condition. This underlying disease has manifested in secondary infections as a major cause."

 

Experts conclude that the picture will be different after both doses of vaccines are completed but for immune compromised people the risk of contracting disease still exists.

Dr Manish Gupta, senior ENT surgeon at Government ENT Hospital, says "Fully vaccinated people will have less Covid complications. There will be post and long Covid problems. The viral disease can manifest but protection from vaccines will save people from developing complications."

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: black fungus cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)

Scientists find new drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic

Our immune system then builds an immune response against the spike protein, and learns how to fight off the coronavirus if we encounter it in future. (PTI Photo)

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID-19 risk by 91 per cent: Study

The vaccine participants were aged 20-65 years, 149 were females and 31 were males. (AFP Photo)

Pfizer Covid vaccine induces 'good' immune response against coronavirus variants

Nurses at a 100 bed Covid Care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation Limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

New post-infection treatment for COVID-19 identified



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Steroids without supplements slow cure for ex-covid patients

This irrational use of steroids has led to a range of side-effects. (DC file photo)

Scientists find new drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic

The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)

Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate: WHO chief

A woman is tended by a nurse at a COVID-19 unit of the Honorio Delgado Hospital in Arequipa, Peru, on June 24, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city has been closed under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21. (AP/Guadalupe Pardo)

Immune boosters are the new fatal attraction

A health worker places medicine strips in a formation that reads 'CORONA'. (Photo: PTI)

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine shows promising signs against Delta variant

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->