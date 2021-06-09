Science 09 Jun 2021 Coronavirus more lik ...
Science

Coronavirus more likely to spread indoors through maskless interaction: Study

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2021, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 4:41 pm IST
Unmasked speech in confined spaces made bars and restaurants the epicentre of multiple recent superspreading events
The study concluded that airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is not only the dominant pathway for transmitting COVID-19, but unmasked speech in confined spaces represents the activity that poses the greatest risk to others. (Representational Image/AFP)
 The study concluded that airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is not only the dominant pathway for transmitting COVID-19, but unmasked speech in confined spaces represents the activity that poses the greatest risk to others. (Representational Image/AFP)

Washington: Speaking in indoor spaces without wearing a mask poses the greatest risk of spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to others, a study has found.

The research, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Tuesday, describes how different sized respiratory droplets emitted while speaking have a range of sizes, and can carry different amounts of virus.

 

According to the researchers of the study, the most concerning droplets are those of intermediate size that remain suspended in air for minutes.

These droplets can be transported over considerable distances by air currents, they noted.

"We've all seen some spit droplets flying when people talk but there are thousands more, too small to be seen by the naked eye, said Adriaan Bax, of the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"When the water evaporates from such speech-generated, potentially virus-rich droplets, they float in the air for minutes, like smoke, thus putting others at risk," said Bax, senior author of the study.

 

The researchers reviewed many studies on the physical and medical aspects of aerosol droplets in virus transmission that have appeared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They concluded that airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is not only the dominant pathway for transmitting COVID-19, but unmasked speech in confined spaces represents the activity that poses the greatest risk to others.

"Since eating and drinking often take place indoors and typically involve loud speaking, it should come as no surprise that bars and restaurants have become the epicentre of multiple recent superspreading events," the authors of the study said.

 

They noted that next to vaccination, mitigation strategies should emphasise the use of face masks when speaking, and ensuring adequate ventilation to flush out long-lived aerosols.

According to the researchers, such aerosols might otherwise accumulate in closed environments and enhance the risk of more serious lower respiratory tract infections.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: face masks, aerosoles, covid droplets, covid-19, covid-19 study


Latest From Science

The conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study

So far, none of these hypotheses have shown the origins of the virus. (Photo: Representational)

Origins of SARS-CoV-2: Why the lab-leak idea is being considered again

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has RNA as its genetic material. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New DNA vaccine for COVID-19 effective in mice, hamsters: Study

The fungal infection cases from districts are high and these patients are coming to both private and government hospitals. (Photo: AFP/File)

Black fungus patients do not require treatment for Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Scientists find two new species of rare ant in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi -- a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute. (Image:pib.gov.in)

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Conjunctivitis could be a symptom for Covid

Cases of dry eyes due to digital eye strain similarly jumped from 10 to 30-50 per cent in the last quarter of 2019. — Representational image

New DNA vaccine for COVID-19 effective in mice, hamsters: Study

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has RNA as its genetic material. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Aerosols carrying Covid-19 virus can travel in air up to 10 meters: Centre

The advisory recommended the use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators in offices, auditoriums, shopping malls and other closed public spaces. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham