Science 09 Mar 2021 Isro ships SAR paylo ...
Science

Isro ships SAR payload to Jet Propulsion Lab in California

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
It will be integrated with the L-Band SAR Payload of JPL for the Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (Nisar) mission
The payload was flagged off by Isro Chairman Dr K. Sivan recently in the virtual mode. — (PTI)
 The payload was flagged off by Isro Chairman Dr K. Sivan recently in the virtual mode. — (PTI)

Nellore: S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload built at the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, of the Indian Space Research Organisation has been shipped to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Pasadena, California. It will be integrated with the L-Band SAR Payload of JPL for the Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (Nisar) mission which is scheduled to launch in late 2021.

The mission will have a minimum lifetime of three years. The payload was flagged off by Isro Chairman Dr K. Sivan recently in the virtual mode.

 

Isro said the Nisar satellite will provide a detailed view of the Earth to observe and measure some of the planet’s most complex processes, including ecosystem disturbances, ice-sheet collapse, and natural hazards.  As with Nasa missions, the Nisar data will be openly available, free of charge.

The mission will also be capable of supporting disaster response through expedited event-driven downlinking, processing, and delivery of relevant data.

Nisar will utilise two synthetic aperture radars (SAR) operating at different frequencies to study the Earth. Nasa will provide the L-band SAR and Isro the S-band SAR.

 

The L-band equipment will provide all-weather, day and night imaging of nearly the entire land and ice masses of the Earth and the S-band instrument will provide additional coverage of India and parts of the polar regions.

Most areas will be imaged four to six times a month, with exact repeat of the orbits at 12-day intervals. Nisar’s imaging resolution will be 3-50 metres, depending upon the operating mode.

The repeat orbit images can be used to identify and track the subtle movement of the Earth’s land using interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) that can detect small-scale surface deformation before it is visible to the eye.

 

Nisar will be the first radar of its kind in space to systematically map the Earth using two different frequencies (L-band and S-band) to measure changes in the planet's surface of less than a centimeter across.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: isro, nasa, dr k. sivan flagged off the payload, nisar satellite, l-band sar, s-band sar


Latest From Science

Research in several parts of the world has demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can find its way into dogs, cats, and wild animals such as gorillas, big cats such as pumas, and snow leopards, and apes such as gorillas in zoos. (Representational Photo: AP)

SARS-CoV-2 virus can multiply in animals: Study

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) as far back as in August last year, reported that 410 unique vertebrate species were identified as having ACE2 receptors. (Representational Photo: AP)

Impact of Covid-vulnerable animals on humans causes worry

Most of the wards showed a similarly uniform range of seroprevalence, from 50-60 per cent. (Representational Image/AFP)

54% of Hyderabad's population estimated to have COVID-19 antibodies

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Despite vaccines, no Covid herd immunity in 2021: WHO

Soumya Swaminathan hailed the incredible progress made by scientists who managed the unthinkable of developing not one but several safe and effective vaccines against a brand new virus in under a year. (Photo:AFP)

Change in sequence of gene can affect production of CYP2C9 protein in human liver

The eight new variants found in this study are also predicted to have similar effect on drug metabolism. — Representational image

Immune system of recovered COVID patients may evolve to fight coronavirus variants

Picture used for representational purposes only ( Image source: Pixabay )

Doc alert! Diarrhoea, vomiting, headache could be COVID-19 symptoms too

Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.

Indian astronomers detect optical flare in one of the oldest astronomical objects

Department of Science and Technology believes feeding super massive black hole can help trace the mass of the black hole (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham