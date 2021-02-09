Science 09 Feb 2021 Arab spacecraft clos ...
Science

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2021, 12:27 pm IST
For the UAE, it was the country's first venture beyond Earth's orbit, making the flight a matter of intense national pride
In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)
 In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)

Dubai: A spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates was set to swing into orbit around Mars in the Arab world's first interplanetary mission on Tuesday, the first of three robotic explorers arriving at the red planet over the next week and a half.

The orbiter, called Amal, Arabic for Hope, travelled 300 million miles in nearly seven months to get to Mars with the goal of mapping its atmosphere throughout each season.

 

A combination orbiter and lander from China is close behind, scheduled to reach the planet on Wednesday. It will circle Mars until the rover separates and attempts to land on the surface in May to look for signs of ancient life.

A rover from the U.S. named Perseverance is set to join the crowd next week, aiming for a landing Feb. 18. It will be the first leg in a decade-long U.S.-European project to bring Mars rocks back to Earth to be examined for evidence the planet once harbored microscopic life.

About 60 per cent of all Mars missions have ended in failure, crashing, burning up or otherwise falling short in a testament to the complexity of interplanetary travel and the difficulty of making a descent through Mars' thin atmosphere.

 

If it pulls this off, China will become only the second country to land successfully on Mars. The U.S. has done it eight times, the first almost 45 years ago. A NASA rover and lander are still working on the surface.

For the UAE, it was the country's first venture beyond Earth's orbit, making the flight a matter of intense national pride.

For days, landmarks across the UAE, including Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower on Earth, glowed red to mark Amal's anticipated arrival. This year is the 50th anniversary of the country's founding, casting even more attention on Amal.

 

The celestial weather station aimed for an exceptionally high Martian orbit of 13,670 miles by 27,340 miles (22,000 kilometers by 44,000 kilometers). It was set to join six spacecraft already operating around Mars: three U.S., two European and one Indian.

Amal was expected to perform an intricate, high-stakes series of turns and engine firings to maneuver into orbit and achieve what has eluded so many before.

Anything that slightly goes wrong and you lose the spacecraft, said Sarah al-Amiri, minister of state for advanced technology and the chair of the UAE's space agency.

 

A success would be a tremendous boost to the UAE's space ambitions. The country's first astronaut rocketed into space in 2019, hitching a ride to the International Space Station with the Russians. That's 58 years after the Soviet Union and the U.S. launched astronauts.

In developing Amal, the UAE chose to collaborate with more experienced partners instead of going it alone or buying the spacecraft elsewhere. Its engineers and scientists worked with researchers at the University of Colorado, the University of California at Berkeley and Arizona State University.

 

The spacecraft was assembled at Boulder, Colorado, before being sent to Japan for launch last July.

All three spacecraft en route to the red planet lifted off within days of one another, taking advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars  thus their close arrival times.

The car-size Amal cost USD 200 million to build and launch; that excludes operating costs at Mars. The Chinese and U.S. expeditions are considerably more complicated  and expensive  because of their rovers. NASA's Perseverance mission totals USD 3 billion.

 

The UAE, a federation of seven skeikhdoms, is looking for Amal to ignite the imaginations of the country's scientists and its youth, and help prepare for a future when the oil runs out.

This mission was never about just reaching Mars, said Omran Sharaf, Amal's project manager. Mars is just a means for a much bigger objective.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: orbiter amal, arab spacecraft, mars mission
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai


Latest From Science

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: Freepik)

Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours

The eight new variants found in this study are also predicted to have similar effect on drug metabolism. — Representational image

Change in sequence of gene can affect production of CYP2C9 protein in human liver

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London on October 7, 2020. (AP /Alastair Grant)

Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study

Picture used for representational purposes only ( Image source: Pixabay )

Immune system of recovered COVID patients may evolve to fight coronavirus variants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Rare positioning of six planets today

Representational image

Scientists find two new species of rare ant in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi -- a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute. (Image:pib.gov.in)

Celestial excitement in store for sky gazers this month

The planets can be seen using a pair of binoculars or telescopes

Phase 1 trial results show Covaxin has tolerable safety, enhanced immunity: Lancet

Health worker participating in the trial of Covaxin (Image source: PTI)

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

Representational Image. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham