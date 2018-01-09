ISRO gears up for mega launch on January 12

Apart from India’s Cartosat-2 series satellite, the PSLV-C40 would carry two micro satellites besides 28 of different sizes and shapes belonging to various countries.

Nellore: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is gearing up to launch its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle with 31 satellites on board most likely on January 12 at 9.28 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota in SPSR Nellore district.

This is the first launch of the PSLV after the failure of the failed mission on August 31 last year.

The Cartosat is a follow-up satellite to provide high resolution scene specific spot imageries for civilian and military applications.

It carries Panchromatic and Multi-spectral cameras operating in Time Delay Integration (TDI) mode and is capable for delivering high resolution data.

The Isro team is been paying special attention to the mission in view of setback to PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H mission. That mission failed because the heat shield of the rocket did not open to launch the satellite, though it reached sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit. This was attributed to malfunctioning of the rocket’s explosive bolts.

Sources in ISRO said the schedule for the launch will be decided during Mission Readiness Review Committee meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Shar.