Prithvi N-missile hits target in test

Bhubaneshwar: Continuing with its successful tryst with missile development to strengthen the country’s self-defence system, India on Sunday test-fired the indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II surface-to-surface short-range missile, with a range of 350 km, as part of user trial by the armed forces from Chandipur off Odisha coast, about 15 km from Balasore.

The test-fire, defence source said, was quite successful and met with all the mission objectives.

The missile was test-fired at around 8.35 pm from a mobile launcher in salvo mode. It hit the target within 7 to 10 minutes, meeting all parameters, informed the sources.

Prithvi-II was previously successfully test-fired during night-time on February 21 this year from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur. It is capable of carrying 500 to 1,000 kg of warheads and is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines.

The state-of-the-art missile uses advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target. The missile was randomly chosen from the production stock and the entire launch activities were carried out by the specially-formed Strategic Forces Command of the Army and monitored by the scientists of DRDO.