Science 08 Jul 2021 Scientists find new ...
Science

Scientists find new drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 1:19 pm IST
The latest study provides critical information that could aid drug development against future coronaviruses as well as SARS-CoV-2
The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)
 The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)

Washington: Scientists have identified a novel target for a drug that can treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, and also help tackle a future coronavirus pandemic.

The researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US noted that scientists should prepare for a possible next coronavirus pandemic.

 

"God forbid we need this, but we will be ready," said Karla Satchell, professor of microbiology-immunology at Feinberg School of Medicine.

The team previously mapped the structure of a virus protein called nsp16, which is present in all coronaviruses.

The latest study, published in the journal Science Signaling, provides critical information that could aid drug development against future coronaviruses as well as SARS-CoV-2.

"There is great need for new approaches to drug discovery to combat the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 pandemic and infections from future coronaviruses," Satchell said.

 

The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection.

"If somebody around you gets the coronavirus, you would run to the drugstore to get your medication and take it for three or four days. If you were sick, you wouldn't get as sick," Satchell explained.

The researchers mapped three new protein structures in three-dimensional views and discovered a secret identifier in the machinery that helps the virus hide from the immune system.

They found a coronavirus-specific pocket in the protein, nsp16, that binds the virus-genomic fragment held in place by a metal ion.

 

The fragment is used by the coronavirus as the template for all the viral building blocks.

There is potential to make a drug to fit this unique pocket that would block function of this protein from the coronavirus, the researchers said.

It would not block the function of a similar protein from human cells that lacks the pocket, they said, adding such a drug would only target the invader protein.

Nsp16 is considered one of the key viral proteins that could be inhibited by drugs to stop the virus shortly after a person gets exposed.

The goal, researchers said, is to stop the virus early before people get too sick.

 

The team worked to generate key information about this protein and is collaborating with chemists who will use the information to design drugs against the protein.

The researchers noted that while some of the coronavirus proteins vary a lot, nsp16 is nearly the same across most of them.

The unique pocket discovered by the team is present in all the different coronavirus members.

This means that drugs designed to fit this pocket should work against all coronaviruses, including a virus that emerges in the future, according to the researchers.

 

It should also work against the common cold that is caused by a coronavirus, they said.

The researchers envision any drug developed based on the team's finding of the coronavirus pocket would be part of a treatment cocktail taken by patients early in the course of the disease.

That could include drugs similar to Remdesivir, that prevents the virus from producing the template for the building blocks that is necessary for it to replicate itself, they added. 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: sars cov-2, coronavirus, remdesivir, protein structures, nsp16


Latest From Science

Our immune system then builds an immune response against the spike protein, and learns how to fight off the coronavirus if we encounter it in future. (PTI Photo)

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID-19 risk by 91 per cent: Study

The vaccine participants were aged 20-65 years, 149 were females and 31 were males. (AFP Photo)

Pfizer Covid vaccine induces 'good' immune response against coronavirus variants

Nurses at a 100 bed Covid Care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation Limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

New post-infection treatment for COVID-19 identified

Three of the molecules identified are existing drugs, used to treat other diseases. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Large-scale drug analysis reveals potential new COVID-19 antivirals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)

Virus infections predominantly by air: Lancet

Their findings shows that anywhere from 33 to 59 per cent of all Covid-19 transmissions in the world were not related to people coughing or sneezing. (Photo: AFP)

Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study

The conclusion of the study said that both the vaccines have shown elicited good immune response. (Photo: PTI)

Scientists find two new species of rare ant in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

One of the two species found in the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala has been named Ooceraea Joshii in honour of professor Amitabh Joshi -- a distinguished evolutionary biologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a DST institute. (Image:pib.gov.in)

Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London on October 7, 2020. (AP /Alastair Grant)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham