After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Published Dec 7, 2020, 11:49 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2020, 11:49 am IST
The Pune-based company has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the vaccine
Last week, Pfizer India said it has applied to India's drug regulator DCGI for emergency-use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine. (Representational Image:AFP)
New Delhi: Vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

The Pune-based company has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the vaccine and is conducting trials in India.

 

"As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield," SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a tweet.

He further said: "This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support."

Last week, Pfizer India said it has applied to India's drug regulator DCGI for emergency-use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine, after the company's parent received clearance for the treatment from Britain and Bahrain.

 

