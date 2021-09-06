 BREAKING !  :  The total polling percentage recorded in Hubballi-Dharwad was 53.81 per cent, while for Belagavi, and Kalaburagi corporation polls, 50.41 and 49.40 per cent were reported respectively. (AFP) Karnataka municipal poll results: BJP leads in 26 seats, Congress in 13
 
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 data as spacecraft completes 2 years in lunar orbit

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 2:34 pm IST
Chandrayaan-2 data product and science documents were released by Sivan, along with data from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads
Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)
 Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)

Bengaluru: The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan on Monday inaugurated a Lunar Science Workshop 2021, to commemorate the completion of two years of operation of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft around the lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan-2 data product and science documents were released by Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), along with data from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads, Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement.

 

The eight payloads onboard Chandrayaan-2 are conducting scientific observations of the Moon by remote sensing and in-situ techniques, it said.

"The science data are being made available for analysis by academia and institutes, for a greater participation to bring out more science from Chandrayaan-2 mission," ISRO said.

The two-day workshop, organised by ISRO, is being live-streamed on the space agency's website and Facebook page, for effectively reaching the students, academia and institutes, and to engage the scientific community to analyse Chandrayaan-2 data.

 

The science results from the eight payloads are being presented by the scientists in the workshop being held virtually.

In addition, there will be lectures on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, tracking, operations, and data archival aspects.

Along with the scientists from ISRO/DoS, there will also be lectures on lunar science to be delivered by scientists from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, it was stated.

Tags: indian space research organisation (isro), chandrayaan, chandrayaan 2
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


