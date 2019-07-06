Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Science 06 Jul 2019 Spacecraft integrate ...
Science

Spacecraft integrated with GSLV-Mark III-M1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Jul 6, 2019, 3:55 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 3:55 am IST
Vehicle to be moved to the launchpad in next 3 days.
Vikram lander mounted on top of the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2
 Vikram lander mounted on top of the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2

Nellore: With 10 days left for the launch of India’s second mission to the moon, dubbed Chandrayaan-2, engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) have completed the integration of the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with the launch vehicle at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The vehicle will be moved to the launch pad in the next three days when various tests will be carried out before the actual launch at 2.51 am on July 15.

 

Engineers have also completed the equipment bay camera cowling asse-mbly and radio frequency checks of the Chandra-yaan-2 spacecraft.
Unlike Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 will atte-mpt to soft land its Vik-ram module on the lunar surface and deploy a six-wheeled Rover called Pr-agyan on the moon to carry out several scientific experiments. The lift-off mass of Chandraya-an-1 was 1,380 kg while Chandrayaan-2 weighs 3,850 kg. The orbiter carries eight scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface and studying the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the moon.

The lander carries three scientific payloads to conduct surface and subsurface science experiments. A passive experiment fr-om Nasa will also be carried on board Chandra-yaan-2.

The rover carries two payloads to enhance our understanding of the lunar surface. The mission life of the orbiter is one year whereas the mission life of the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan) will be one lunar day which is equal to 14 earth days.

According to Isro scientists, Chandrayaan-2 will be aided in achieving its mission by some of India’s most advanced engineering technology.

Its integrated module, which comprises technology and software developed across the country, includes Isro’s most powerful launch vehicle and a wholly indigenous rover.

Isro has opened online registration for witnessing the forthcoming GSLV Mk III-M1/Chandr-ayaan-2 mission. Those interested in watching the prestigious launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre Shar can register their details on the website isro.gov.in.

Sources in SDSC Shar said more than 4,800 people have registered to witness the launch from the newly built gallery at Sriharikota, within 24 hours of the registration being opened at 00.00 hours on July 4.

However, some glitches in the software occurred soon after, putting a temporary end to the registration. SDSC officials say it will be restored shortly but only 10,000 registrations will be allowed.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: indian space research organisation (isro), chandrayaan-2, satish dhawan space centre, lunar surface
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Science

This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: `Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on 19 October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i. Subsequent observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that it was travelling through space for millions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. `Oumuamua seems to be a dark red highly-elongated metallic or rocky object, about 400 metres long, and is unlike anything normally found in the Solar System. (Photo: ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Oumuamua is not an alien spaceship!

Eclipse-watchers in Chile were not disappointed on Tuesday. The 95-mile (150-kilometer) band of total darkness moved eastward across the open Pacific Ocean late in the afternoon, making landfall in Chile at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT).

Watch! Total eclipse causes Chile descend into darkness

Using Orion and NASA’s Space Launch System, which is being built for a debut flight in late 2020, the US space agency is aiming to return humans to the moon by 2024. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

NASA tests abort system on astronaut capsule built for moon missions

Chandrayaan-2 is the second Indian lunar mission that will boldly where no country has ever gone before — the moon's south polar region.

Ambitious Chandrayaan-2 project nears launch date



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 

Heart-breaking story behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

The cow had recently lost her newborn calf. It was hit by a vehicle on the road a few days back and the calf eventually succumbed to its injuries. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

‘Karwaan’ star Mithila Palkar unravels her beauty secret

Her mantra in life – Follow a healthy routine in order to put some discipline in yourself. (Photo: File)
 

Why are labourers in Maharashtra having their wombs removed?

India has had a long and problematic relationship with menstruation. Women have been treated as untouchables when they bleed, are not allowed to enter the house or places of worship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Adventurous mom: Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photo shoot; see pics

Sameera Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Sena corporator Milind Vaidya assaults chicken traders over 'parking issue'

The incident took place around 10 am this morning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Watch! Total eclipse causes Chile descend into darkness

Eclipse-watchers in Chile were not disappointed on Tuesday. The 95-mile (150-kilometer) band of total darkness moved eastward across the open Pacific Ocean late in the afternoon, making landfall in Chile at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT).

NASA tests abort system on astronaut capsule built for moon missions

Using Orion and NASA’s Space Launch System, which is being built for a debut flight in late 2020, the US space agency is aiming to return humans to the moon by 2024. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Its robotastic! Because undergoing an endoscopic examination just got easier

The magnetic forces used are harmless and can pass through human tissue, doing away with the need for a physical connection between the robotic arm and the capsule. (Photo: Pixabay)

Discovery of cosmic waves would unlock intergalactic space mysteries

Most have been

Cruising nebula with nothing but photons to power flight

The spacecraft to be launched on Monday, called LightSail 2, was developed by the Planetary Society. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham