Science 05 Oct 2021 Nobel Physics Prize ...
Science

Nobel Physics Prize honours climate work

AFP
Published Oct 5, 2021, 10:41 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 10:41 pm IST
US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models
US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems. (Photo:AP)
 US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems. (Photo:AP)

STOCKHOLM: US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems, the jury said.

The Nobel committee said it was sending a message with its prize announcement just weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, as the rate of global warming sets off alarm bells around the world.

 

"The world leaders that haven't got the message yet, I'm not sure they will get it because we are saying it. But... what we are saying is that the modelling of climate is solidly based in physics theory," said Thor Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, will share half of the 10 million kronor ($1.1 million, one million euro) prize for their research on climate models, while Parisi, 73, won the other half for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.

 

"Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth's climate and how humanity influences it," the Nobel Committee said.

"Giorgio Parisi is rewarded for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes," it added.

"The discoveries being recognised this year demonstrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a solid scientific foundation, based on a rigorous analysis of observations," Hansson said.

Manabe is affiliated with Princeton University in the US, while Hasselmann is a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg.

 

Parisi, who also won the prestigious Wolf Prize in February, is a professor at Rome's Sapienza University.

Facing climate change

Working in the 1960s, Manabe showed how levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere correspond to increased Earth surface temperatures.

He was influential in developing the physical models of Earth's climate and explored how the heat received by Earth from the Sun radiates back into the atmosphere.

Hasselmann was credited for working out how climate models can remain reliable despite sometimes chaotic variation in weather trends.

 

The Committee praised his identification of climate "fingerprints" caused by both natural and human activities and how much climate change can be attributed solely to manmade emissions.

Already three decades ago, Hasselmann issued an eerily accurate warning about where the climate was headed.

"In 30 to 100 years, depending on how much fossil fuel we consume, we will face a very significant climate change," Hasselmann said in a 1988 interview, according to a statement from the Max Planck Society in Germany.

Speaking to the Nobel Foundation after the award was announced, Hasselmann stressed the need for urgent action.

 

"There are many things we can do to prevent climate change," he said, adding that he thought the issue depended on "whether people will realise that something which will happen in 20 or 30 years is something you have to respond to now."

Parisi was honoured for his work in the 1980s that was said by the Committee to be "among the most important contributions" to the theory of complex systems.

His work helped physicists understand apparently entirely random materials, with wide-ranging applications including mathematics, biology and machine learning.

 

Linking Manabe and Hasselman's work to Parisi's, the Nobel Foundation said this year's prize "recognises new methods for describing complex systems and predicting their long-term behaviour."

"One complex system of vital importance to humankind is Earth's climate."

"I think the award is important not only for me but also for the other two because climate change is a huge threat to humanity and it is extremely important that governments act resolutely as quickly as possible," Parisi told a press conference at the Lincean Academy in Rome.

 

'Drought and wildfire'

In Geneva, the head of the World Meteorological Organization, Petteri Taalas, said the prize demonstrates that "climate science is highly valued, and it should be highly valued."

Tuesday's award was the first Nobel in physics to honour climate work but the subject has previously received the Nobel nod in other disciplines.

The UN's IPCC, which received the Peace Prize together with former US vice president Al Gore in 2007, welcomed the award and congratulated the laureates in a statement.

 

"It is encouraging to see the Nobel Physics Prize recognising the work of scientists who have contributed so much to our understanding of climate change," said Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change.

He noted that both Manabe and Hasselmann had contributed to the IPCC's assessment reports in the 1990s.

Manabe told Japanese broadcaster NHK he was "honoured" and "surprised" to receive the prize, adding: "The world suffers from drought and wildfire. Maybe (the award) has something to do with these."

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: nobel physics prize, climate models, global warming, cop26 climate summit
Location: Sweden, Lisboa, Stockholm


Latest From Science

The second half of the prize was awarded to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales. (AP File)

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

In this photo, a nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic. (Photo: AFP/File)

Pfizer vaccine highly effective against Covid hospitalisations for six months: Study

A strong IOD is associated with meteorological events like heavy rainfall in India, while indicating drought or flood-like events in countries like Australia. (Representational Image: PTI)

Adverse weather may be forecast 5–20 years’ ahead

US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. (Photo:AFP)

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Old people more susceptible to Covid variants, even if vaccinated, says study

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at the Cecilia Rivadeneira Foundation in Quito. (Photo: AFP)

Pfizer vaccine highly effective against Covid hospitalisations for six months: Study

In this photo, a nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic. (Photo: AFP/File)

Adverse weather may be forecast 5–20 years’ ahead

A strong IOD is associated with meteorological events like heavy rainfall in India, while indicating drought or flood-like events in countries like Australia. (Representational Image: PTI)

Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid vaccines less effective against Delta variant: Study

The researchers analysed 2580,021 test results from nose and throat swabs taken from 384,543 participants aged 18 years or older between December 1, 2020 and May 16, 2021. (AFP)

Gaganyaan mission likely to be launched by 2022 end or early 2023: Jitendra Singh

Space technology has come very handy in the area of disaster management, the minister said, adding that space medicine is also deeply connected in the endeavour to send three Indians to space. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->