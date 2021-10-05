Science 05 Oct 2021 Nobel physics prize ...
Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Published Oct 5, 2021, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 4:51 pm IST
The second half of the prize was awarded to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales. (AP File)
Stockholm: The Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to scientists from Japan, Germany and Italy.

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in the physical modeling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.

 

The second half of the prize was awarded to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.

The winners were announced Tuesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

...
