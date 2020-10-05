The Indian Premier League 2020

Science

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
Bharat Biotech is currently conducting Phase II human trials of Covaxin after receiving approval from the Drug Controller General of India
Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)
 Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Monday announced its novel coronavirus vaccine (under development) Covaxin, which was approved for human trials, will use adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response and longer lasting immunity.

According to a press release issued by the city-based vaccine innovator, the technology is being used under a licensing agreement with Kansas-based ViroVax LLC.

 

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute.

The inactivated virus is formulated with ViroVax's adjuvant to produce the vaccine candidate, it said.

Bharat Biotech is currently conducting Phase II human trials of Covaxin after receiving approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

"There is critical need for development and availability of adjuvants that elucidate mechanisms of action inducing greater antibody responses to vaccine antigens, thus resulting in long-term protection against pathogens. Adjuvants also enhance the sustainability of the global vaccine supply on account of their antigen-sparing effect," Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech,said.

 

"Our partnership with ViroVax resonates with Bharat Biotech's relentless efforts towards developing safe and effective vaccines coupled with long term immunity," he added.

"ViroVax is delighted to partner with Bharat Biotech. This has been possible because of support from the National Institutes of Health," Sunil David, Founder of ViroVax said.

...
Tags: covaxin, bharat biotech, hyderabad covid vaccine, virovax, alhydroxiquim, covaxin trial
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


