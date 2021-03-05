Science 05 Mar 2021 54% of Hyderabad ...
Science

54% of Hyderabad's population estimated to have COVID-19 antibodies

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2021, 11:35 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 11:35 am IST
The scientists checked for antibodies against the virus in people across 30 wards of the city
Most of the wards showed a similarly uniform range of seroprevalence, from 50-60 per cent. (Representational Image/AFP)
 Most of the wards showed a similarly uniform range of seroprevalence, from 50-60 per cent. (Representational Image/AFP)

Hyderabad: A seroprevalence study done in Hyderabad has revealed that around 54 per cent of the city's residents developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to coronavirus.

According to a CCMB release on Thursday, the joint study by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech considered around 9,000 samples.

 

The scientists checked for antibodies against the virus in people across 30 wards of the city.

Nearly 300 people from each ward, all of them older than 10 years of age, were tested, it said.

Most of the wards showed a similarly uniform range of seroprevalence, from 50-60 per cent.

However, a few wards showed as much as 70 per cent or as low as 30 per cent as well.

Women showed a marginally higher seropositivity rate (56 per cent) than men (53 per cent).

Those above 70 years of age showed a lower seropositivity (49 per cent), perhaps because of limited mobility and extra care taken by the older people during the pandemic, it said.

 

Unsurprisingly, those who had COVID-19 positive cases in their own households, showed the maximum seropositivity of 78 per cent.

This was followed by those with known COVID-19 contacts outside their household (68 per cent), the release said.

"This multistage random sampling study on 9,000 people in the city of Hyderabad showed that more than 75 per cent of the seropositive population did not know that they had contracted coronavirus in the past.

This suggests seroconversion, that is antibody formation has happened even with silent infections," the release quoted R Hemalatha, Director, NIN, as saying.

 

According to the study, individuals who had displayed prominent COVID-19 symptoms as well as those who were asymptomatic, both had equivalent seroprevalence of around 54 per cent.

Eighteen (18) per cent of the study group had been tested earlier and found to be positive for the coronavirus.

Ninety per cent of them were found to be seropositive, suggesting that they retain the antibody response.

"This study brings a comprehensive perspective of potentially protective immune response against the coronavirus in the citys population.

 

The data indicates that the population of Hyderabad might be slowly moving towards herd immunity, which will be certainly accelerated by the ongoing vaccination effort," said Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: hyderabad, covid-19 antibodies, seroprevalence study, csir-centre for cellular and molecular biology
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

The symptoms were controlled and the disease did not become full-blown in 81 per cent of the cases, it said.

Covaxin 81 per cent effective against Covid-19: Survey

Lift-off images of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. - By arrangement.

ISRO cut off engine thrice

Lift-off images of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. (Image by arrangement)

ISRO launches 19 satellites under new business unit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

Representational Image. (AP)

Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London on October 7, 2020. (AP /Alastair Grant)

Scientists decode how air conditioning spreads coronavirus aerosols

The scientists said there is a

Want to stay away from coronavirus? Wear N95 mask, suggest Indian researchers

Traffic policemen try the N-95 mask distributed by Chennai police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India, intensify floods: Study

According to the research, a northward shift of the tropical rain belt over the eastern Africa and the Indian Ocean could result in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham