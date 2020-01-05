Science 05 Jan 2020 Scientists missed me ...
Scientists missed medals and meals with PM at Indian Science Congress

Published Jan 5, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Nobel laureate notices a departure from convention at this year's science conclave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural ceremony of the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural ceremony of the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru:  Nobel laureate Ada E. Yonath on Saturday lamented that scientists at the Indian Science Congress got neither a medal nor a meal from the Prime Minister.
Prof. Yonath has attended five or six editions of the congress, and each time saw the Prime Minister honour scientists with a medal and a lunch or dinner.

“I think that’s the major difference I noticed this time,” she said.
The laureate said the success of an ISC ought not to be based on how many Nobel winners attended or how many did not. “We’re just guests. How many of us come or don’t come should not be your (the media's) measure. Instead, how many Indian scientists are working or coming out with new and inspiring ideas should be your yardstick,” she said.
Speaking very highly of the late G.N. Ramachandran, Prof. Yonath said that though he was her competitor, the depth of his wisdom on science was admirable to her. “I have been a regular visitor to India for four decades. This is not a new place for me. I had many fruitful discussions with Dr Ramachandran. We were competitors but that never hindered our relationship. His wisdom and scientific honesty inspired me,” she said.
Prof Yonath and fellow Nobel laureate Prof. Stefan Hell concurred that governments across the world think alike, and most about short-term objectives. Science can flourish only when freed from red tape, they felt.
Answering a question, both laureates said that they look to induct into their teams students with motivation rather than on the basis of nationality. “To be selected, a student is required to be highly motivated and curious. It has nothing to do with nationality,” they said.
However, Prof. Yonath added that of the 100 fellowships given out by her university every year exclusively to Asian students, nearly 80 were from India once. “Indian students are doing well at the international level, but that does not mean that I select them based on their nationality,” she said.

 

...
