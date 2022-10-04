  
Science 04 Oct 2022 NRI Maitreyee Wairag ...
Science

NRI Maitreyee Wairagkar nominated for Nature's ‘Inspiring Women in Science’ award

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AJIT ANDHARE
Published Oct 4, 2022, 11:25 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 11:26 am IST
Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer
 Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer

HYDERABAD: Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer who is currently a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Davis, has been nominated for the prestigious ‘Inspiring Women in Science’ award by the leading scientific journal ‘Nature’ in partnership with Estée Lauder.

She is the only Indian on the list of early career women scientists whose works include developing vaccines for Coronavirus and co-leading the black hole imaging project.

Maitreyee, an Indian by birth, is among the six early career women researchers from over the world nominated for the prestigious award to be announced next week.

She has earned the nomination for her work in neurotechnology so far. “There is a severe need for research in the field of neurotechnology so that we can help people with neurological disorders become independent,” Maitreyee told Deccan Chronicle.

Crediting her mentors and erstwhile educational institutes which include the University of Reading and Imperial College London and her current institution, UC Davis for the nomination, an elated Maitreyee said, “The main area of my work includes developing advanced neurotechnology using artificial intelligence. I work on brain-computer interfaces to enable people with severe motor and speech impairments to communicate directly via their brain signals.”

“The nomination itself is a very big honour for me as the other nominees have stupendous work to their credit,” she said.

Other nominees are Kizzmekia Corbett, an assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Lia Medeiros, a co-lead of the EHT Gravitational Physics Working Group, a member of the EHT’s Junior Scientist Council, and an NSF Astronomy and Astrophysics Postdoctoral Fellow, working at the Institute for Advanced Study.

Chiara Mingarelli, a gravitational-wave astrophysicist, looking to understand how supermassive black holes in the centers of massive galaxies merge.

Taylor Nye, a postdoctoral research scholar in the Hultgren Laboratory at Washington University in St. Louis, working to combat antimicrobial-resistant pathogens.

Maheshi Ramasamy, a doctor, and scientist working in Oxford, UK. Maheshi studies infectious diseases and how the body defends itself from them.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: maitreyee wairagkar, nature journal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins. (Photo: Nobel Prize)

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

In China and India, the study estimates that urban expansion was responsible for over 0.23 degrees Celsius of the observed surface warming in cities per decade. (Photo: AFP)

Cities globally warming nearly 30 per cent faster than rural areas: Study

The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September, 2014.

After eight years, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

This screengrab made from NASA live feed on September 26, 2022, shows Dimorphos just before the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact with the asteroid, as watched by the NASA team (bottom L) at DART headquarters in Laurel, Maryland. (Photo:AFP)

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins. (Photo: Nobel Prize)

Cities globally warming nearly 30 per cent faster than rural areas: Study

In China and India, the study estimates that urban expansion was responsible for over 0.23 degrees Celsius of the observed surface warming in cities per decade. (Photo: AFP)

ISRO, ASA meet for Gaganyaan’s ground station

Isro Chairman Dr S. Somanath (Twitter)

ISRO launches 3 Singapore satellites in dedicated commercial mission

ISRO's PSLV-C53/DS-EO and 2 other co-passenger satellites being launched from the second launch pad, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This was the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). (PTI Photo)

Stage set for PSLV-C53 launch with 3 satellites of Singapore on board

The stage is set for launch of the PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission at 6.02 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Thursday. (Photo: ISRO)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->