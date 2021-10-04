Science 04 Oct 2021 Nobel Prize honors d ...
Science

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2021, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 11:48 pm IST
David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian focused their work on the field of somatosensation
US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. (Photo:AFP)
 US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. (Photo:AFP)

Stockholm: Two U.S.-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday for their discovery of the receptors that allow humans to feel temperature and touch.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian focused their work on the field of somatosensation, that is the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel.

 

This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature, said Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee, in announcing the winners. It's actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it's a very important and profound discovery.

The committee said Julius, 65, used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, it said.

The pair shared the prestigious Kavli Award for Neuroscience last year.

 

Imagine that you're walking barefoot across a field on this summer's morning, said Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee. You can feel the warmth of the sun, the coolness of the morning dew, a caressing summer breeze and the fine texture of blades of grass underneath your feet. These impressions of temperature, touch and movement are feelings relying on somatosensation."

Such information continuously flows from the skin and other deep tissues and connects us with the external and internal world. It is also essential for tasks that we perform effortlessly and without much thought, said Ernfors.

 

Perlmann said he managed to get hold of both of the winners before the announcement.

I (...) only had a few minutes to talk to them, but they were incredibly happy, he said. And as far as I could tell they were very surprised and a little bit shocked, maybe.

Last year's prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

 

The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: nobel prize, temperatures, david julius, ardem patapoutian, somatosensation
Location: Sweden, Lisboa, Stockholm


Latest From Science

A scientist in a laboratory

The pandemic’s silent saviours

The experiments were performed in cell cultures and hamsters, the researchers said. (Photo: AP/Representational)

New drug combination found effective against coronavirus infection: Study

At 559 feet (170.5 meters), the median depth of a breach river valley is more than twice that of other river valleys created more gradually over time, which have a median depth of about 254 feet (77.5 meters). (Representative Image: ANI)

Mars' surface shaped by fast, furious floods from overflowing craters

The origins of the novel coronavirus disease may never be definitively identified without additional information. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

WHO to revive probe into COVID-19 origins, report says



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Severe COVID-19 can lead to delirium, US study finds

A woman waits for her turn to get inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Increased infectivity, ability to escape immunity drove Delta variant: Study

The B.1.617.2 or Delta variant was first observed in India in late 2020. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New study throws light on impact of isolation on mental health

Inaudible to humans, Tschida said USVs are neither speech nor language. (Photo: ANI/Representational Image)

Scientists find new drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic

The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)

Anomaly in cryogenic stage fails ISRO’s GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission

The launch, which was originally scheduled for March 5, 2020 was postponed due to technical glitches then. (Image credit: Twitter/@isro)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->