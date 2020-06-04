72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

216,805

9,619

Recovered

104,071

3,786

Deaths

6,088

259

Maharashtra74860323292587 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
Science 04 Jun 2020 CCMB clalims discove ...
Science

CCMB clalims discovery of more virulent strain of COVID-19 virus in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 4, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Hyderabad research institute says the virus mutated in India in the face of local host genetics
Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology say the virulent strain could be the cause of higher mortality seen in some states of India.
 Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology say the virulent strain could be the cause of higher mortality seen in some states of India.

Hyderabad: Scientists at Hyderabad's Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have discovered a new virulent strain of the coronavirus in India that they think is more virulent and could be responsible for the widespread death being witnessed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

“Here is a fresh preprint on genome analysis of SARS-CoV2 spread in India. The results show a distinct cluster of virus population, uncharacterised thus far, which is prevalent in India — called the Clade A3i,” CCMB tweeted.

 

The research institute has named this unique cluster of the virus as ‘Clade A3i’, which it says is found in 41 per cent of the genome sequenced in India.

According to the study, which is still under peer review by bioRxiv journal, Clade A3i has not been found in any other part of the world. CCMB scientists say the virus has mutated in India because of the different genetic material found here.

The coronavirus strains found in other countries have  been named as A2a, A3, B and B4.

This cluster has four different strains. Of these, C13730T has been found to be the most virulent.

The study said this strain has been found in the highest proportions in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Delhi. It was found in lower concentrations in Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Scientists collected samples from Telangana on March 11 and subsequently from Delhi, Maharashtra and other states. When these samples were analysed, it was found that a new cluster had emerged in February and led to the mutation of the virus and further spread of the infection.

While stating that the strain is similar to the ones detected in Singapore and the Philippines, Rakesh Mishra, director of CCMB and co-author of the paper, said genome sequencing of more samples will be done in the coming days which will help in knowing more about the strain.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: centre for cellular and molecular biology, ccmb, coronavirus strain, covid-19, clade a3i
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective. (Photo)

Hydroxychloroquine can't prevent COVID-19, says new study

Representational Image. (AFP)

Scientists hunt for pandemic hotspots to test vaccines

A pharmacy tech holds a pill of Hydroxychloroquine at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah. (AFP)

US sends 2 million doses of malaria drug to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute. (DC Photo)

Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump gets sued

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president’s tweets, which CDT said is Twitter’s right as a private company. (Photo | AP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Hydroxychloroquine can't prevent COVID-19, says new study

A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective. (Photo)

Coronavirus 'shapeshifts' to jump from animals to humans: Study

A worker caresses cats at the Public Animal Shelter of the Guaratiba neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AFP)

Birds on our rooftop, balcony, terrace...!

Representational image

Covid19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study

Covid19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems. (Photo- Social media)

Scientists hunt for pandemic hotspots to test vaccines

Representational Image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham