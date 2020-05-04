41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Science 04 May 2020 How to keep Hyderaba ...
Science

How to keep Hyderabad's air pure post lockdown? Here's a solution that won't hurt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 4, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Close commercial activity by sundown: That will give the air time to recover
Hyderabad's air has recovered to due to the absence of motor and industrial activity. (DC Photo)
 Hyderabad's air has recovered to due to the absence of motor and industrial activity. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Loving the cleaner air that you are now able to breathe in the city? Wish to keep feeling better with less dust and fumes on the roads, streets and at home? Well, how about cutting working hours of shops and establishments by evening? And while at it, how about shutting down malls early?

These are among the measures that might be required if Hyderabad is to have a semblance of clean air – nowhere near as clean as it is during the lockdown but cleaner than in the past – as and when the lockdown is lifted.

 

“People are now adapting to restricted business timings,” says Dr Dasari Prasad, an environmental scientist, who is also the Telangana State Pollution Control Board’s ambient air quality specialist.

Making it clear that these are his personal opinions, Dr Prasad said he did discuss some of these ideas with some officials recently.

“My recommendation would be to close commercial activities by 5 pm and malls by 6 pm. However, restaurants could be left open as per their normal working hours in order to cater to the eating habits of people,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

On what could be achieved if such recommendations are implemented, he said “For one, theses will provide the environment in the city 8-12 hours of recovery time. This means the air, being dynamic, will have enough time to disperse pollutants, whether from automobiles or other sources. Two, this will mean lot of daylight saving, energy savings for commercial establishments. And equally importantly, it will reduce vehicle movements by evenings and result in cuts in emissions.”

“These thoughts need to be conceptualised, studied in detail and clear proposals need to be made. Eventually, it will be for the Air Quality Monitoring Committee that comprises six senior IAS officers and the government to take a call,” he said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: hyderabad air quality, hyderabad air pollution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


