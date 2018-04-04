search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

Developing nations to study ways to dim sunshine, slow warming

REUTERS
Published Apr 4, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 11:45 am IST
The solar geoengineering studies would be helped by a new $400,000 fund from the Open Philanthropy Project.
Among proposed ideas, planes might spray clouds of reflective sulphur particles high in the Earth’s atmosphere. (Photo: Pexels)
 Among proposed ideas, planes might spray clouds of reflective sulphur particles high in the Earth’s atmosphere. (Photo: Pexels)

Scientists in developing nations plan to step up research into dimming sunshine to curb climate change, hoping to judge if a man-made chemical sunshade would be less risky than a harmful rise in global temperatures.

Research into “solar geoengineering”, which would mimic big volcanic eruptions that can cool the Earth by masking the sun with a veil of ash, is now dominated by rich nations and universities such as Harvard and Oxford.

 

Twelve scholars, from countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Jamaica and Thailand, wrote in the journal Nature on Wednesday that the poor were most vulnerable to global warming and should be more involved.

“Developing countries must lead on solar geoengineering research,” they wrote in a commentary.

“The overall idea (of solar geoengineering) is pretty crazy but it is gradually taking root in the world of research,” lead author Atiq Rahman, head of the Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, told Reuters by telephone.

The solar geoengineering studies would be helped by a new $400,000 fund from the Open Philanthropy Project, a foundation backed by Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, and his wife, Cari Tuna, they wrote.

The fund could help scientists in developing nations study regional impacts of solar geoengineering such as on droughts, floods or monsoons, said Andy Parker, a co-author and project director of the Solar Radiation Management Governance Initiative.

Rahman said the academics were not taking sides about whether geoengineering would work. Among proposed ideas, planes might spray clouds of reflective sulphur particles high in the Earth’s atmosphere.

“The technique is controversial, and rightly so. It is too early to know what its effects would be: it could be very helpful or very harmful,” they wrote.

A UN panel of climate experts, in a leaked draft of a report about global warming due for publication in October, is sceptical about solar geoengineering, saying it may be “economically, socially and institutionally infeasible.”

Among risks, the draft obtained by Reuters says it might disrupt weather patterns, could be hard to stop once started and might discourage countries from making a promised switch from fossil fuels to cleaner energies.

Still, Rahman said most developed nations had “abysmally failed” so far in their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, making radical options to limit warming more attractive.

The world is set for a warming of three degrees Celsius (5.7 Fahrenheit) or more above pre-industrial times, he said, far above a goal of keeping a rise in temperatures “well below” 2C (3.6F) under the 2015 Paris Agreement among almost 200 nations.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: global warming




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith not to challenge Cricket Australia's 12-month ban

"I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

Conspiracy theorist claims aliens may soon make contact

The evidence presented by Graham was obtained during a live feed from the ISS on March 31. (Youtube Screengrab/ Conspiracy Depot)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Live streaming, telecast timings and more

A 227-athlete Indian contingent will look to win medals and bring laurels at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)
 

Jwala Gutta takes a dig at Saina Nehwal's IOA outburst over father's accommodation

Jwala Gutta (right) on Tuesday took a jibe at Saina Nehwal (left) in series of tweet without taking her name. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Messenger gets HD videos, 360-degree Photos

High resolution photo news was introduced last fall and Facebook is now launching the ability to share high definition quality videos straight to Messenger.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

This file photo shows visitors sit beside a model of China’s Tiangong-1 space station at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China’s Guangdong Province. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

SpaceX’s recycled rocket and spaceship deliver cargo to ISS

The effort is part of SpaceX's mission to lower the cost of space flight by re-using costly, multimillion-dollar components that typically have been discarded into the ocean after each launch. (Photo: Space X Twitter)

Meet Icarus — the farthest star sitting halfway across the universe

Because its light has taken so long to reach Earth, looking at this star is like peering back in time to when the universe was less than a third of its current age. (Photo: NASA)

China's 'space dream': A long march to the moon

The shape of China's falling space station Tiangong-1 can be seen in this radar image from the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Frequency Physics and Radar Techniques near Bonn, Germany. In the next few days, the unoccupied Chinese space station, Tiangong-1, is expected to reenter the atmosphere following the end of its operational life. Most of the craft should burn up. (Photo: AP)

Planet exploration back on track with NASA's next-gen space telescope

NASA plans to send the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set for blast-off between April 16 and June on a two-year, $337-million mission. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham