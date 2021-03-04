Science 04 Mar 2021 Covaxin 81 per cent ...
Covaxin 81 per cent effective against Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2021, 4:16 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 4:16 am IST
Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and the ICMR has shown 81% efficacy against Covid-19, based on a survey done on 25,800 participants
The symptoms were controlled and the disease did not become full-blown in 81 per cent of the cases, it said.
 The symptoms were controlled and the disease did not become full-blown in 81 per cent of the cases, it said.

Hyderabad: Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council for Medical Research has shown 81 per cent efficacy against Covid-19, based on a survey done on 25,800 participants, says an interim analysis of clinical trial results provided by the company.

The symptoms were controlled and the disease did not become full-blown in 81 per cent of the cases, it said.

 

Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, said, "Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy against Covid-19 and also significant immunogenicity against rapidly emerging variants."

Among the participants were 2,433 persons aged over 60 years and 4,500 with comorbidities. The participants in the trials were between ages 18 years to 98. All of them had tested negative for Covid-19 before being given the first dose of Covaxin.

In the controlled or placebo group, it was found that after the first dose, 36 participants contracted Covid-19. In the vaccinated group, after both the doses, it was observed that seven got Covid-19.

 

The interim analysis observed that adverse events occurred at low levels and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.

The company will share further details of the trial results in 87 cases and the final analysis of 130 cases in the planned group. These second interim and final analyses will also be shared in peer-reviewed journals.

An analysis by National Institute of Virology indicated that vaccine-induced antibodies could neutralize the UK-variant strains and other heterogeneous strains. The analysis was published in the peer-reviewed journal bioRxiv.

 

Dr Kiran M., anesthetist at the government medical college, Nizamabad, explained, "The efficacy is proven by comparing the two groups that were being observed by the company. It has been found that Covaxin works towards preventing the intensity of symptoms and helps the body fight it."

...
