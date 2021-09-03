Science 03 Sep 2021 NASA's newest M ...
NASA's newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return

AP
Published Sep 3, 2021, 8:10 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 8:10 am IST
The Perseverance rover's chief engineer, Adam Stelzner, called it a perfect core sample
A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock, and the sample crumbled and didn't get inside the titanium tube. (Photo: Twitter/@NASAPersevere)
 A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock, and the sample crumbled and didn't get inside the titanium tube. (Photo: Twitter/@NASAPersevere)

Cape Canaveral: NASA's newest Mars rover has successfully collected its first rock sample for return to Earth, after last month's attempt came up empty.

The Perseverance rover's chief engineer, Adam Stelzner, called it a perfect core sample.

 

"I've never been more happy to see a hole in a rock," he tweeted Thursday.

A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock, and the sample crumbled and didn't get inside the titanium tube. The rover drove a half-mile to a better sampling spot to try again. Team members analyzed data and pictures before declaring success.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater  believed to be the home of a lush lakebed and river delta billions of years ago  in search of rocks that might hold evidence of ancient life. NASA plans to launch more spacecraft to retrieve the samples collected by Perseverance; engineers are hoping to return as many as three dozen samples in about a decade.

 

Tags: nasa, mars rover
Location: United States, Florida, Cape Coral


