Science 03 Aug 2021 COVID-19 not linked ...
Science

COVID-19 not linked to increased preterm births: Study

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2021, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 12:43 pm IST
The findings of the study were published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal
A pregnant woman is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A pregnant woman is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: A new study may alleviate concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pregnancy, as researchers found no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the health crisis.

The findings of the study were published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

 

Infection, inflammation, stress, medical or pregnancy-induced disorders, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors can contribute to stillbirth and preterm birth, although in many instances the cause remains unknown.

Some reports emerged during the pandemic that rates of preterm births dropped in countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland and the United States, while the United Kingdom, Italy, India and others reported increases in stillbirths and some variability in preterm birth rates. Most studies were small, however.

Researchers recently analysed Ontario births over an 18-year period and compared trends in the pre-pandemic period (2002-2019) with the pandemic period (January to December 2020).

 

"We found no unusual changes in rates of preterm birth or stillbirth during the pandemic, which is reassuring," said Dr Prakesh Shah, a paediatrician-in-chief at Sinai Health and professor at the University of Toronto.

Pandemic-related measures and compliance with them could affect preterm birth rates in different settings. Thus, the researchers looked at birth outcomes in the public health units where positivity rates for SARS-CoV-2 were higher (Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa) as well as comparing urban and rural births and those in neighbourhoods with different average income levels.

 

"In some areas and in certain people, the restrictions could be beneficial, and in other settings or individuals, restrictions could have the opposite effect," said Dr Shah.

International studies are now underway to help understand the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and childbirth around the globe.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: pregnant women vaccination, pregnant women with coronavirus
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From Science

A pregnant woman is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia on July 24, 2021. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Study suggests early COVID-19 symptoms differ among age groups

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). (Photo:https://www.jntua.ac.in/)

JNTUA to introduce IIT Hyd’s virtual lab concept

A young woman gets her shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive. (Photo: AP)

AstraZeneca, Sputnik V 'mix & match' vaccine joint trials show no adverse events

In this file photo a man receives a dose of the Moderna Covid vaccine. (Photo: AFP/File)

Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause severe infection: Reports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Study suggests early COVID-19 symptoms differ among age groups

A pregnant woman is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia on July 24, 2021. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

ISRO swinging back to full action; plans to launch geo imaging satellite on August 12

ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C51 mission on February 28 with Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passengers, including some built by students, on board. (PTI Photo)

Scientists use NASA satellite data to track ocean microplastics from space

Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents. (Photo: PTI/File)

AstraZeneca, Sputnik V 'mix & match' vaccine joint trials show no adverse events

A young woman gets her shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive. (Photo: AP)

Oxford study says mixing COVID-19 vaccines gives good protection

'Mixed' schedules of these vaccines induced high concentrations of antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 spike IgG protein when doses were administered four weeks apart. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->