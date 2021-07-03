Science 03 Jul 2021 Delta variant is dan ...
Science

Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate: WHO chief

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2021, 11:02 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 11:06 am IST
Delta variant is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months
A woman is tended by a nurse at a COVID-19 unit of the Honorio Delgado Hospital in Arequipa, Peru, on June 24, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city has been closed under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21. (AP/Guadalupe Pardo)
 A woman is tended by a nurse at a COVID-19 unit of the Honorio Delgado Hospital in Arequipa, Peru, on June 24, 2021. Due to increased cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the disease, the city has been closed under a strict lockdown for 15 days beginning June 21. (AP/Guadalupe Pardo)

United Nations/Geneva: The world is in a very "dangerous period" of the COVID-19 pandemic compounded by more transmissible variants like Delta, which is continuing to evolve and mutate, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

He said in countries with low vaccination coverage, terrible scenes of hospitals overflowing are again becoming the norm.

 

Compounded by more transmissible variants, like Delta, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries, we are in a very dangerous period of this pandemic, Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday.

But no country is out of the woods yet. The Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate, which requires constant evaluation and careful adjustment of the public health response, he said.

Noting that the Delta variant has been detected in at least 98 countries and is spreading quickly in countries with low and high vaccination coverage, he said there are essentially two ways for countries to push back against new surges.

 

Public health and social measures like strong surveillance, strategic testing, early case detection, isolation and clinical care remain critical, he said, adding that masking, physical distance, avoiding crowded places and keeping indoor areas well ventilated are the basis for the response.

Ghebreyesus underscored that the world must equitably share protective gear, oxygen, tests, treatments and vaccines and stressed that he has urged leaders across the world to work together to ensure that by this time next year, 70 per cent of all people in every country are vaccinated.

 

"This is the best way to slow the pandemic, save lives, drive a truly global economic recovery and along the way prevent further dangerous variants from getting the upper hand. By the end of this September, we're calling on leaders to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of people in all countries, he said.

As new manufacturing hubs  including for mRNA vaccines  are being developed, the WHO chief said this could be accelerated by companies openly sharing technology and know-how.

In particular, I urge those companies  BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna  to share their know-how so that we can speed up the development of new production. The sooner we start building more vaccine hubs and upping global vaccine capacity, the sooner we can diminish deadly surges, he said.

 

The Delta variant, first detected in India, is now being reported in nearly 100 countries, which is likely an underestimate and the highly transmissible strain is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become dominant globally over the coming months, WHO had said this week.

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published by WHO said that as of June 29, 2021, 96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalizations to this variant.

 

It said given the increase in transmissibility, the Delta variant is expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months.

WHO noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirusincluding individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures, that have been used since the beginning of the pandemicremain effective against current variants of concern, including the Delta variant. 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: world health organisation, vaccination coverage, covid delta variant


Latest From Science

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine shows promising signs against Delta variant

The face mask sensors are designed so that they can be activated by the wearer when they are ready to perform the test. (Photo: news.harvard.edu)

Novel face mask developed by MIT, Harvard can detect COVID-19 infection

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

Covaxin neutralises both Alpha, Delta variants of Covid-19: US top health institute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

US warns Pfizer, Moderna vaccine recipients to watch for enlarged heart symptoms

A volunteer vaccinator prepares to administer a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a vaccine centre in the Swaminarayan School in Neasden, north London. (Photo: AP)

Scientists use NASA satellite data to track ocean microplastics from space

Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents. (Photo: PTI/File)

NASA releases Mars landing video: 'Stuff of our dreams'

This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on February 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Indian astronomers detect optical flare in one of the oldest astronomical objects

Department of Science and Technology believes feeding super massive black hole can help trace the mass of the black hole (Representational image)

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine shows promising signs against Delta variant

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham